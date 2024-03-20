Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new musical, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON will transfer to the West End's Ambassadors Theatre from Thursday 10 October 2024. The production captured hearts last year with its sold-out Southwark Playhouse run - winning Best Musical Theatre Production at the 2024 Off West End Awards. Full cast and creative team will be announced soon.

Sign up at www.benjaminbuttonmusical.com for priority ticket access and exclusive benefits.

An electrifying journey through the timeless tale of a love that defies all odds, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is an enchantingly beautiful and truly unordinary musical that reminds us to make every second count. With a breathtaking soundtrack brought to life by an extraordinary actor-musician ensemble, F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic short story is relocated to a fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall by writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark.

Under the light of a full moon, something most curious occurs… Benjamin Button is born old. Bound to the fate of growing younger each day, Benjamin wants nothing more than to live a little life. But will he ever find a place to belong? Only time and tide will tell…

The show's director, Jethro Compton, said today: “This show has gone on the most incredible journey over the last seven years. What's even more incredible, is the journey is only really just beginning. Button started life as a scrappy little show with a big heart, but the love it's been shown by our audiences has allowed it to grow into something ready for the West End. We're so unbelievably grateful for everyone's support - and we can't wait to continue this journey with you all.”

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is based on the short story of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby and The Tender and the Damned. With Book & Lyrics by Jethro Compton and Music & Lyrics by Darren Clark. It is produced by ATG Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Gavin Kalin Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, Umeda Arts Theater, and Jethro Compton Productions.