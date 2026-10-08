THE BORROWERS to Return to New Vic Theatre Beginning in November

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The New Vic Theatre will revive its adaptation of Mary Norton's classic adventure story The Borrowers this Christmas, as it continues its 40th anniversary celebrations. The production will open at the theatre-in-the-round on Friday 13 November 2026 until Saturday 23 January 2027 and will be directed by New Vic Artistic Director, Theresa Heskins, whose credits include the Olivier award-winning The Worst Witch (West End); Marvellous, the New Vic production which opened new West End venue @sohoplace and the UK Theatre award-winning The Snow Queen.

Originally created by the New Vic for its distinctive in-the-round auditorium in 2014, this adaptation of The Borrowers continues the theatre's tradition of adapting classic children's literature for Christmas, which also includes the theatre's previous adaptations of The Little Mermaid, The Three Musketeers and The Nutcracker in recent years.

The Borrowers is one of Mary Norton's most familiar tales. Set in the 1930s, the narrative follows the 'Clock' family, tiny people living secretly beneath the floorboards of an ordinary English house, surviving by 'borrowing' the things they need from the human world above, and is a powerful depiction of hope, companionship and community.

The New Vic's original production of The Borrowers proved to be one of the theatre's most popular Christmas shows of the last 40 years and its return to the stage combines magical storytelling with original music composed by James Atherton in a heartwarming and enchanting adventure.

The company, who began rehearsals this week, includes new and familiar faces to the New Vic. Gareth Cassidy (The Nutcracker; Ladies Down Under, New Vic; Marvellous (and @sohoplace) will play Pod, Howard Chadwick (One Man Two Guvnors; The Card; Brassed Off; New Vic) will play Crampfurl; Erica Flint (Tale Trail to Alice In Wonderland, New Vic; Odie's Odd Odyssey, UK Tour; Queen Mab, The Actors Church, will play Eggletina and Lucinda Freeburn (One Man Two Guvnors; The Nutcracker; Alice in Wonderland, New Vic) will play Aunt Lupy. Lucy Keirl (Murder For Two, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Chipping Norton; The 39 Steps, Stephen Joseph Theatre; Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare North Playhouse) play Homily, Robbie Kewell (Spring Awakening, Sweeney Todd, Urinetown, Bull, Italia Conti; Movies to Musicals, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall) forms part of the Ensemble, Ewan Ling (The Buddy Holly Story UK Tour; Speedo Mick - The Musical, Royal Court Liverpool) plays Boy; Meg Matthews (Wonder Boy, UK Tour; Alice In Wonderland, UK Tour; Green Shoots, York Theatre Royal) plays Mrs Driver and Perry Moore (The Three Musketeers; Tom, Dick & Harry, New Vic (and at Alexandra Palace); Marvellous (and @sohoplace)) plays Spiller. Beth O'Donnell (Happy Birthday Peter Rabbit, The Victoria Wood Theatre; Shows We Used To Know, The Crazy Coqs; Cinderella, RWS Global) forms part of the Ensemble; Kiara Nicole Pillai (Around The World In 80 Days, New Vic; The Hate Play, Box Clever Theatre; Sleeping Beauty, Stephen Joseph Theatre) plays Arrietty; Ben Simon (Alice in Winter Wonderland, Macbeth, The Grange Theatre; As You Like It, Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Romeo and Juliet, The Duke's Theatre Company) plays Rich William; Ed Thorpe (Dogs and Monsters; Little Lily Harley, Rude Mechanical Theatre Company; Swallows and Amazons, York Theatre Royal) forms part of the Ensemble and Dan Willis (Lives, Sixth House Theatre, Lowry; The House With Chicken Legs, Les Enfants Terribles; Oliver Twist, Leeds Playhouse & Ramps On The Moon) plays Uncle Hendreary and is the on-stage Musical Director.

New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins said: “When I came to the New Vic I thought that The Borrowers was one of a handful of stories that would be impossible to stage in-the-round. But I quickly learned that the New Vic, and the imaginations of New Vic audiences, know no bounds; and I saw audiences young and old take our version of this story to their hearts. In the years since many people have stopped me in the street, the supermarket, the theatre's car park, and even once the GP's waiting room, to share with me their memory of seeing this beloved show. So it feels particularly special to bring The Borrowers back in our 40th anniversary year.

The New Vic has been a hub for families and the community, and a place of bold storytelling, for four decades. The Borrowers continues that tradition, taking Mary Norton's tiny world and putting it right in the middle of the audience in our theatre-in-the-round, immersing them in live music, epic adventure and the New Vic's own special brand of magic to bring people of all ages together this festive season.”

The Borrowers opens at the New Vic on Friday 13 November 2026 and runs until Saturday 23 January 2027. The production forms part of the New Vic's 40th anniversary programme.

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