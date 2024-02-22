THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL is Now Available For Licensing in the UK and Ireland From Concord Theatricals

Concord Theatricals has announced the release of Deborah Moggach's The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel to amateur licensees in the UK and Ireland.

Based on the Sunday Times bestseller which inspired one of this century's most treasured films, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel takes us on a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life. The luxury residence is far from the opulence they were promised, but as their lives begin to intertwine, they are charmed in unexpected and life-changing ways.

The play is a joyous comedy about taking risks, finding love, and embracing second chances, even in the most surprising of places.

Steven Greenhalgh, Vice President of Acquisitions and Artistic Development said today, “Concord Theatricals are delighted to release this title in the UK and Ireland. Deborah's sublime story follows those in pursuit of a life changing retirement in the sunnier climbs of Jaipur and the hardworking team that seek to make their dreams come true. We look forward to amateur societies embracing all the wit, joy and passion that Deborah's terrific play has to offer.”

Deborah Moggach added, “I'm so thrilled that our play will now reach a larger audience and hope that everyone has a lot of fun staging it.”

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is now available to buy and perform at https://concordsho.ws/BestExoticUK