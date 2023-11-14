TECHNICALLY CHRISTMAS Charity Concert Comes to The Menier Chocolate Factory

The concert will be performed on Monday 18 December.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Technically Christmas is a Christmas theatrical celebration performed by talented people who have careers in theatre but not necessarily on the stage!

The concert, due to take place on Monday 18th December at The Menier Chocolate Factory will be hosted by Darren Day (Footloose, Chicago), Amy Di Bartolomeo (SIX, We Will Rock You) and Claudia Kariuki (SIX, Priscilla Queen of the Desert). It will feature a multitude of performances from a Box Office Drag Queen to a Crew Choir and guarantees to be an entertaining evening showcasing the skills and talent of the people who usually work behind the scenes.

The team behind the idea are Wayne Burke, (Theatre Manager) and sisters Helen Spall (Company Stage Manager), Amy Spall (Deputy Stage Manager) and Katy Spall (Head of Wardrobe). All event proceeds will be going to the Charity, Parkinson's UK.

The event will also include a raffle of Stagey prizes including signed posters from West End shows, Theatre Tickets, Merchandise and more, all to raise money for Parkinson's UK.

Tickets are £17.50 and can be purchased at Click Here




