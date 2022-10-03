Suzann McLean, CEO and Artistic Director, Theatre Peckham Named Arts & Media Senior Leader of the Year at BBBAwards

Suzann McLean, CEO and Artistic Director of Theatre Peckham has been named Arts and Media Senior Leader of the Year at the ninth Black British Business Awards.

The awards recognised 36 Rising Stars and Senior Leaders across six industry sectors: Arts and Media, Consumer and Luxury, Entrepreneurs, Financial Services, Professional Services, and STEM.

Suzann is an award-winning creative artist, with 27 years' industry experience as actor director and mentor. She is recognised for building safe spaces where marginalised people can unapologetically experience and participate in theatre. Alongside her extensive career in the performing arts, she founded Young and Talented theatre company, which nurtures young talent on stage, on screen and in life.

The Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) is the only premium awards programme of its kind in the UK. Established in 2014, it has been endorsed by three Prime Ministers, the Mayor of London and global business leaders. The annual Awards ceremony confirms the strength of the Black talent pipeline by highlighting the commercial excellence of Black professionals and entrepreneurs, who stand as role models and substantial contributors to the UK economy.

Photo Credit: Theatre Peckham