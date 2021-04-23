Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK to Embark on UK Tour and Return to the West End at the Fortune Theatre

The West End's second longest running play, Susan Hill's The Woman in Black will embark on a UK Tour, opening at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Thursday 17 June 2021. The show will also return to the Fortune Theatre in the West End on Tuesday 7 September 2021. Tickets are on sale from Friday 23 April at 10.00am.

The producers are thrilled to confirm that in response to the show's enduring popularity with young people, those aged 18 and under will be able to see the West End production free of charge, alongside each full paying adult ticket. Additionally, persons aged 25 and under will be eligible for a £25 ticket rate in the West End and at select tour venues. Casting for both productions will be announced soon.

The 2021 UK Tour opens at Cambridge Arts Theatre before visiting Bath, Guilford, Oxford, Malvern, Shrewsbury, Manchester, Brighton, Glasgow, York, Blackpool, Stoke and Edinburgh. Further tour dates to be announced. www.thewomaninblack.com

Producer Peter Wilson said, "The Woman in Black is a now iconic piece of British theatre, offering a masterclass in storytelling, direction and performing, whether on tour across the United Kingdom or in the West End. Young people are amongst the most loyal supporters of The Woman in Black, and they have suffered significantly from the absence of art and entertainment throughout the past year. With this in mind, we are pleased to be offering younger audience members free and reduced-price tickets in the West End and some touring venues. We cannot wait to bring The Woman in Black to you all again."

Stephen Mallatratt's adaptation of Susan Hill's best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a 'Woman in Black'. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

In June 2019 THE WOMAN IN BLACK celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London's West End with a special gala performance.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Tour Dates:

THURSDAY 17 JUNE - SATURDAY 26 JUNE 2021

Cambridge Arts Theatre

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

MONDAY 5 JULY - SATURDAY 10 JULY 2021

Theatre Royal, Bath

www.theatreroyal.org.uk

MONDAY 12 JULY - SATURDAY 17 JULY 2021

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

MONDAY 19 JULY - SATURDAY 24 JULY 2021

Oxford Playhouse

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

MONDAY 9 AUGUST - SATURDAY 14 AUGUST 2021

Malvern Theatres

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

MONDAY 16 AUGUST - SATURDAY 21 AUGUST 2021

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

www.theatresevern.co.uk

MONDAY 23 AUGUST - SATURDAY 28 AUGUST 2021

Manchester Palace Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

MONDAY 30 AUGUST - SATURDAY 4 SEPTEMBER 2021

Brighton Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

MONDAY 6 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 2021

Glasgow Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow

MONDAY 13 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 18 SEPTEMBER 2021

Grand Opera House, York

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york

MONDAY 20 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 25 SEPTEMBER 2021

Blackpool Grand

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

MONDAY 27 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 2 OCTOBER 2021

Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre

TUESDAY 12 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 16 OCTOBER 2021

Edinburgh King's Theatre

www.capitaltheatres.com