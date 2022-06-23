Survey Finds 80% Of Top Price Seats Now Priced Over £100

The average face value of top-price tickets in the West End has increased by a fifth since 2019, a survey by The Stage has revealed.

The survey found that in 2022, the average cost of the most expensive tickets available for West End productions is £140.85, up 21.3% on 2019.

In 2019, the top price of a ticket to a musical was £250 for Hamilton. In 2022, the most expensive musical is Cabaret at £303.80. In 2019, the cheapest play was The Comedy About A Bank Robbery at £11.25. In 2022, it is Jitney at £13.50.

The survey also shows that the top priced tickets of 28 of productions running at commercial venues are priced over £100: the first time since the survey began. This is 80% of the total number of productions running in commercial venues.

The Stage surveyed 50 theatre spaces eligible for main category Olivier Awards for their top- and bottom-price tickets on the evening of June 25.

To see the full survey data, click here.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner