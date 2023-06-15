Summer Sundays And New Cocktail Menu Launched At FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE

Artistic Director Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Producer Jared Harford, and the whole team at Interactive Theatre International are proud to announce that Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the critically acclaimed international immersive phenomenon about to celebrate its fifteenth year in the UK in August, is celebrating summer with a new menu, new cocktails, a new show and stay package available at The President Hotel and 'Summer Sundays' with 10% off all Sunday tickets until 10 September.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal and 5-star comedy.

Throughout June, July and August, audiences at the President Hotel will be able to enjoy a three-course meal including: tomato soup with basil infused oil, roasted lemon and oregano chicken or a vegan butternut squash and lentil wellington, each served with a summer vegetable medley, followed by a white chocolate and summer berry cheesecake or a vegan chocolate and orange brownie cake.

New cocktail options are the Faulty Martini and Frozen Pina Colada, along with a classic Pimms and Aperol Spritz. Visitors from out of town can now book a Show and Stay package at the President, with a double room plus two tickets to the show, breakfast and wifi, with prices from £238. Click Here until 17 December 2023, with additional festive mid-week dates added 28/29 November, 5/6 and 12/13 December.

When the audience become diners in the 'Faulty Towers' restaurant, pretty much anything can happen – because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a '70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.

New residencies have also recently been announced for Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester and Leicester, and a series of international touring dates confirmed for 2023.

Producer Jared Harford said, “We're excited about these new offerings for guests to really capture that true 70s London Summer vibe with a fresh new menu, and themed cocktails. Our continued partnership with The President now allows guests to stay with us the whole weekend – so over summer we hope to welcome many overseas tourists to stay with us.”

A loving tribute to the BBC's classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 41 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK, and has just celebrated its tenth year in London, cementing its status as London's longest running immersive experience.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth. Their TV scripts are not used in Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses its own original scripts and format.