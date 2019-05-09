Submissions Open For The Linbury Prize 2019

The Linbury Prize is the UK's most prestigious award for Stage Design, providing a unique opportunity for graduating designers to work with some of the UK's leading theatre, opera and dance companies. This year the members of the judging panel are designers Lizzie Clachan (Absolute Hell, As You Like It), Katrina Lindsay (Small Island, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Rajha Shakiry (Nine Night, Misty); the finalists will be designing for Birmingham Royal Ballet, Leeds Playhouse, Nuffield Southampton Theatres and Octagon Theatre Bolton.

Twelve finalists will get the chance to work with the four production companies and exhibit their work at the National Theatre in December. Four of the twelve will win a commission to realise their designs with the participating companies, and one designer is awarded the overall winner's title. The submission deadline for this year's prize is Monday 1 July at 12 noon.

David Bintley CBE, Director of Birmingham Royal Ballet said: "Birmingham Royal Ballet is delighted to be one of the Commissioning Companies for the 2019 Linbury Prize for Design. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with some of the best emerging designers, helping to develop the talent pipeline of the future. BRBs commitment to new work, new design and the mentoring of makers across the sector, makes our participation in the Linbury an excellent opportunity for our company."

Amy Leach, Leeds Playhouse Associate Director said "Leeds Playhouse delivers one of the most comprehensive artist development programmes in the country through Furnace, and we are actively growing and expanding our development initiatives to support Designers at all stages of their career. To be a commissioning company for The Linbury Prize 2019 is a real honour and we are delighted to be part of this industry leading initiative that continues to champion young Designers. We look forward to collaborating with a number of exciting artists through the process."

Sam Hodges, Director Nuffield Southampton Theatres said: "The Linbury Prize is one of the most effective artist development opportunities in the country - the dozens of leading designers who have come though it are testament to that. So, as a theatre where design innovation and quality is central to our work, we are extremely pleased to be a commissioning company for the second time."

Lotte Wakeham, Artistic Director of Octagon Theatre Bolton: "I'm thrilled that the Octagon is a commissioning company for the prestigious 2019 Linbury Prize. Ambitious, bold design has always been at heart of our work, thanks to our flexible auditorium and in-house scenic workshop. It's a hugely exciting time, as we undergo a major capital redevelopment project, with our new building opening in 2020. We look forward to collaborating with a brilliant emerging designer and welcoming them to Bolton."

The Linbury Prize for Stage Design was founded by Lady Anya Sainsbury in 1987 as a springboard for recent graduates from theatre design courses around the UK, giving applicants an unparalleled opportunity to work with professional arts companies and to collaborate with writers, directors and technical teams at a crucial stage in their careers.

Previous winners of the Linbury Prize include some of the most important stage designers working today, including Tim Hatley, whose work includes Timon of Athens at the NT, and Spamalot and Shrek the Musical in the West End and on Broadway; Anthony Ward, whose credits include Sweeney Todd at Chichester and in the West End and Headlong's Enron; and Olivier Award winner Vicki Mortimer, whose extensive work for the NT includes Othello, The Last of the Haussmans and Follies.

The Linbury Prize for Stage Design is sponsored by the Linbury Trust, one of the Sainsbury Family Charitable Trusts. This year's finalists will be announced in July, with the overall winner announced in December.

The Linbury Prize committee comprises; Jon Bausor, Sean Crowley, Sophie Jump, Katrina Lindsay, Caro Newling (Chair), Christopher Oram, Tom Piper, David Pritchard, Lady Anya Sainsbury and Paul Handley.





