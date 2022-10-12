Stumble Trip Theatre Make Debut at The Pleasance With THE MOTHER SH*T

After their sell out run at Camden People's Theatre with Frills and Spills, Stumble Trip Theatre present The Mother Sh*t; a stellar showcase devoted to the real sh*ts of mothers and mothers of real sh*ts. The Mother Sh*t is an unconventional love letter to mums trying, failing, caring, choosing, loving and losing. Stumble Trip Theatre have teamed up with a magnificent group of diverse artists, to explore the tropes of motherhood in an inclusive and inquisitive way. Combining physical theatre, beatboxing, music and verbatim, The Mother Sh*t will explore the multifaceted nature of what it really means to be a mum.

The Mother Sh*t will open audiences up to a newfound appreciation of family, through the elements that unite us, as well as the differences that make people unique. After devising the piece during lockdown, a time of heightened isolation, Stumble Trip Theatre aim to bring audiences together again as a celebration of sharing.

Stumble Trip Theatre was formed at the Jacques Lecoq School by Grace Church (Frills and Spills, Camden People's Theatre) and Chloe Young (Wild Tales for Weird Folk, Brighton Fringe; Frills and Spills, Camden People's Theatre) in 2017. The pair specialise in highly physical comedy theatre shows and are blending this style of theatre with beatboxing and performance from Conrad Murray (Making of a Monster, Wales Millennium Centre; Frankenstein UK Tour, BAC Beatbox Academy), Lakeisha Lynch-Stevens (The Albany's first Young Associate Artist; Everything Has Changed, Rhum&Clay) and original music from Dunja Botij (Comedy of Errors, Royal Shakespeare Company; Lead singer of Don Kipper). The project is co-directed by Izzy Rabey (Feral Monsters, The National Theatre Wales; Famous, Audible) and Alice Chambers (Residential Assistant Director, Birmingham Rep; Little Amal, The Walk) who bring a wealth of expertise in experimental theatre.

Director Alice Chambers comments, Inspired by interviews and our own experiences, The Mother Sh*t feels like an untangling and declogging of all the shit about mothers that has never been said out loud. Now, it just needs to come out. It is comforting and difficult and we hope it stirs audiences. Feel like now the mother figure is shifting from an archetype to a set of traits - think the show explores what it means to feel two things at once: to be held and to be exploited. Sensory explosion of reconfiguring our conceptions and expectations. Intimate, playful staging.

Director Izzy Rabey comments, The hilarity and pain of what it is to mother and be mothered. How we forge our own identities both thanks to and despite them. Fusing beatboxing, verbatim, song, clowning and physical theatre.

With support from Arts Council and Pleasance Theatre, Stumble Trip Theatre are able to provide a platform and incorporate exceptional new creatives.