Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Street Performers March on Westminster City Hall to Demand End of Licensing in Covent Garden

Equity has criticised the imposition of licensing for street performance in Covent Garden as an unnecessary over-regulation.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 1 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 3 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 4 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum

Street Performers March on Westminster City Hall to Demand End of Licensing in Covent Garden

Street performers represented by Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, marched on Westminster City Hall to deliver a 5,000 signature petition to Council Leader Adam Hug, calling on him to revoke the licensing scheme in Covent Garden.

Equity has criticised the imposition of licensing for street performance in Covent Garden as an unnecessary over-regulation that will force street performers to pay to work. The petition describes how Equity members have carefully stewarded street performance in Covent Garden for decades through the Street Performers Association.

In 2021, Westminster Council introduced a fee based licensing scheme for street performance in all areas, including Covent Garden. Since then Equity members have been in discussions with the Council about Covent Garden's unique role in Street Performance in London; but as a matter of principle the Street Performers Association have refused to participate in the licensing scheme.

Ian Manborde, Equity's Industrial Official for Street Performance, said “this is over-regulation on stilts. Westminster Council is forcing workers to pay to work, and putting a great British tradition at risk. Our members have carefully stewarded street performance in Covent Garden for decades. We don't believe there is any need for a licensing scheme in Covent Garden and we call on the Council to revoke it immediately.”

The petition stands at 5.6 thousand signatures and can be found here: https://www.megaphone.org.uk/petitions/save-covent-garden-street-performers

Equity is the performing arts and entertainment trade union. It is made up of more than 47,000 performers and creative workers, united in the fight for fair terms and conditions in the workplace. We are actors, singers, dancers, designers, directors, stage managers, puppeteers, comedians, voice artists, and variety performers. 

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Dominic West: West End Theatre Audiences Are Probably Not Enjoying Themselves Photo
Dominic West: West End Theatre Audiences Are Probably Not Enjoying Themselves

Dominic West has spoken of his support for regional theatre and said that London theatres are full of tourists who do not want to be there.

2
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouses MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush J Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Donmar Warehouse's MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo at the Donmar Warehouse. Check out the photos here!

3
Photos: First Look at MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Photo
Photos: First Look at MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma

Production photos have been released for MACBETH starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, currently playing at The Depot, Liverpool until 20 December 2023, before heading on tour to Edinburgh, London and Washington, D.C.

4
Shortlisted Scripts Revealed For The Womens Prize For Playwriting 2023 Photo
Shortlisted Scripts Revealed For The Women's Prize For Playwriting 2023

The Women's Prize for Playwriting, produced by Ellie Keel and Paines Plough, today announces the 20 shortlisted scripts for The Women's Prize for Playwriting 2023, selected from 1,002 entries. Launched in 2019, the Prize is designed to celebrate and support exceptional playwrights who identify as female or non-binary by providing them with a national platform.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You