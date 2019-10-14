Stephen Schwartz's RAGS Comes To London's Park Theatre

Following the critically acclaimed season at the Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester earlier this year, Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Joseph Houston and William Whelton for Hope Mill Theatre are delighted to announce the transfer of their production of Stephen Schwartz's RAGS The Musical to Park Theatre, London, for a limited season from 9 January to 8 February 2020, with a press night on 14 January.

RAGS The Musical is a heart-warming and powerful musical with book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and music by Charles Strouse (Annie), which tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca, who, with her son David, travels to America in search of a better life. Rebecca must decide what matters more to her - staying true to her roots or adopting a new cultural identity in an attempt to 'fit in'.

RAGS The Musical is directed by Bronagh Lagan (Little Women, Broken Wings), musical direction by Joe Bunker, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson and casting by Jane Deitch. Casting is to be announced.

RAGS The Musical at Park Theatre is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Hope Mill Theatre in association with Knockhardy Productions and Park Theatre and is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

Hope Aria Productions are also delighted to announce AN EVENING WITH Stephen Schwartz. The world-renowned composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Children of Eden, Pippin, Godspell, Rags and the soon to be premiered in London The Prince of Egypt) will visit Park Theatre to present a showcase of his most memorable numbers and take part in a panel discussion and audience Q&A about his life and work on Sunday 12 January.

Featuring his favourite works, performed by artists from previous Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre productions, this will be a wonderfully intimate evening with the composer and lyricist of some of the most famous works in film and theatre.

All proceeds from the evening will go towards funds needed to stage this ambitious work for its limited run at Park Theatre. Tickets will be put on sale when Park Theatre's 2020 season is released to the general public on Thursday 17 October at 10am.

www.parktheatre.co.uk





