Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Squint Theatre Will Publish THREE PLAYS BY SQUINT & HOW THEY WERE MADE

The book will be available through retailers internationally in Paperback, Hardback and eBook formats from 23 February 2023, from £24.99.

Jan. 23, 2023  
Squint Theatre Will Publish THREE PLAYS BY SQUINT & HOW THEY WERE MADE

Squint Theatre has announced the publication of a collection of plays and theatre-making tools by Methuen Drama, an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing. Three Plays by Squint & How They Were Made brings three of the company's plays together with the methods used to create them, in a practical, user-friendly toolkit.

The three plays - created by Lee Anderson, Adam Foster and Andrew Whyment - are published here for the first time. At the heart of each, a character is struggling to process personal trauma under the intense glare of the public eye. Long Story Short (2014) dissects journalism in the digital age; Molly (2015) takes a reality television-style journey into the mind of a sociopath; and The Incredible True Story of the Johnstown Flood (2021) embarks on a transatlantic exploration of class, exploitation and appropriation.

Developed over ten years through Squint's education programme, the exercises in this book distil the company's collaborative practice into over 25 tools for writing and devising. The Squint Toolkit covers the company's entire theatre-making process, from carrying out research and improvising story to writing subtext, devising from music and making cuts.

Andrew Whyment, Artistic Director of Squint said: "This book is a sort of 'making of'. A rare opportunity to read a collection of plays alongside the exercises used to make them. We're inviting readers behind the scenes and proudly sharing our practice in the hope of inspiring a new generation of theatre-makers to create their own original work."

The book will be available through retailers internationally in Paperback, Hardback and eBook formats from 23 February 2023, from £24.99. Learn more here.

Squint Theatre is an award-winning British theatre company that stages stories about the here and now. They collide new writing, choreography and genre in unexpected ways to create thrilling nights at the theatre. Founded in 2009, Squint is led by Artistic Director Andrew Whyment and Associates Lee Anderson, Adam Foster, Claire Gilbert, Kane Husbands, Louise Roberts and Ash J. Woodward.

Squint's work has received awards including the Pleasance Theatre Charlie Hartill Special Reserve and The Stage Award for Acting Excellence.

2023 also sees the launch of The Squint Playwriting Award, an education programme and award for ten East London artists from low-income backgrounds who are ready to write their first full-length play.



Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal Photo
Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality, Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan, Shakespeare’s Globe). Having reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020, Theatre Centre will present their spring tour of Birds and Bees, touring to Sheffield, Scarborough and Plymouth. Check out the rehearsal photos here!
Déda Announces Spring/Summer Season Of Work Photo
Déda Announces Spring/Summer Season Of Work
Déda has announced its Spring/Summer season of work that includes Cabaret, Circus, Jazz, Dance and Fairy Tales like you have never seen them before!
Charles Dickens GREAT EXPECTATIONS Joins Mercury Theatres Spring/Summer Season Photo
Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS Joins Mercury Theatre's Spring/Summer Season
Ahead of opening the world première adaption of Manjeet Mann's Carnegie Medal-winning young adult novel Run Rebel, Mercury Theatre has announced their new production of Charles Dickens' novel, Great Expectations, as part of their Spring/Summer season.
THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to St. Helens in February Photo
THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to St. Helens in February
Following the record-breaking Christmas pantomime Cinderella, St Helens Theatre Royal are back with the first of four pantomimes in 2023, a totally wizard treat for all the family this half-term with a trip to the merry old land of Oz.

More Hot Stories For You


Comedy Duo Crizards Release Music Video Ahead of COWBOYS Soho Theatre Run - Watch the Video Here!Comedy Duo Crizards Release Music Video Ahead of COWBOYS Soho Theatre Run - Watch the Video Here!
January 21, 2023

Following their hit debut hour at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the 'UK's lowest energy double act' Crizards are bringing their critically acclaimed comedy hour Cowboys to London's West End this month (26-28th January). 
The Really Useless Group to Present THE REALLY USELESS CABARET in FebruaryThe Really Useless Group to Present THE REALLY USELESS CABARET in February
January 20, 2023

The Really Useless Group will introduce a brand spanking new set of bangers about current issues such as White Van Man (about catcalling), Very Truthful List (about conspiracy theories) and Gaydar (not being able to tell a guitarist from a left-handed lesbian) and many more at the Really Useless Cabaret from 25th February 2023 and 26th February 2023 at The Glitch.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for WOMEN, BEWARE THE DEVIL at the Almeida Theatre
January 20, 2023

Get a first look at rehearsal photos of Women, Beware The Devil at the Almeida Theatre!
Video: HAUSER Shares THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Theme in Celebration of the Show's 35th AnniversaryVideo: HAUSER Shares THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Theme in Celebration of the Show's 35th Anniversary
January 20, 2023

Watch International superstar cellist HAUSER's rendition of 'The Phantom of the Opera' theme by Andrew Lloyd Webber to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the legendary Broadway musical, now officially set to close in April 2023.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SMOKE at Southwark PlayhousePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
January 20, 2023

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Kim Davies’ Smoke, coming to Southwark Playhouse in February! Previews begin February 1st, and the production opens on February 3rd for a run through February 25th. 
share