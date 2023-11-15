Miriam-Teak Lee and More Join CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY at The Royal Festival Hall

The Christmas extravaganza will be hosted by Jayde Adams and Sanjeev Bhaskar

By: Nov. 15, 2023

The initial lineup has been revealed for Christmas Actually a brand-new festive show curated by Richard Curtis (Love Actually, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Blackadder) and directed by Daniel Raggett (Accidental Death of an Anarchist, West End; ANNA X, West End) at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall from 7-11 December 2023. Tickets are now on sale at www.southbankcentre.co.uk.


The Christmas extravaganza will be hosted by Jayde Adams (Greatest Days, Alma's Not Normal, Strictly Come Dancing, BAFTA nominated Snackmasters) and Sanjeev Bhaskar OBE (Yesterday, Unforgotten, Goodness Gracious Me, The Kumars at Number 42).  The first special guests announced today are Olivier award-winning musical theatre star Miriam-Teak Lee (&Juliet, Hamilton, On The Town) and musical comedy duo Flo & Joan (Flo & Joan: Alive on Stage; Amazon Prime, Live at the Apollo, BBC2). Much loved Christmas classics featured in the show will include ‘Christmas, Baby Please Come Home', ‘White Christmas', ‘My Grown Up Christmas List' and ‘All I Want For Christmas.'  The ensemble performers will be Marc Antolin, Elizabeth Ayodele, Stephan Boyce, and Jamie-Rose Monk.

The band will include Russell Bennett (trumpet), Adam Bourne (guitar), Elliot Davis (keys), James Gambold (drums), Charles Rothwell (saxophone), and Tom Sansbury (bass).

The creative team for Christmas Actually will include Set and Costume Designer Peter McKintosh, Lighting Designer Ben Rogers, Assistant Lighting Designer Emily Darlington, Sound Designer Oscar Thompson, Projection Designer Duncan McLean and Musical Director Elliot Davis.

A festive feast for the senses, this witty and enchanting evening will capture all of the fun and laughter of Christmas through a treasure trove of entertainment. Family and friends are invited to come together for the ultimate Christmas variety show with a celebrity lineup performing live music, Christmas stories, poetry, and comedy.

In support of Comic Relief, Christmas Actually is excited to be using the power of entertainment to help raise funds for the charity during the festive period with 5% of net profits being donated to Comic Relief. Richard Curtis is co-founder of Comic Relief, and the charity has raised over £1.5 billion to support organisations that support people trying to get by in the face of poverty and injustice in the UK and around the world since launching in 1985.

Unfolding against a beautiful backdrop of live illustrations from some of the world's most well-known artists and illustrators, the evening will feature some of the finest Christmas classics performed by a live band, powerful real-life stories, and moving poetry brought to life by the multi-talented cast. With many more surprises to be revealed, in the true spirit of Christmas, the evening would not be complete without some brilliantly terrible Christmas cracker jokes read by celebrities on screen, children's hilarious letters to Father Christmas and a good old-fashioned singalong. Further celebrity guests to be announced.

5% of net profits will be donated to Comic Relief. Comic Relief is the operating name of Charity Projects, registered charity in England & Wales (326568) and Scotland (SC039730).




