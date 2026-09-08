Southbank Centre to Host Literature & Spoken Word Winter Season
Sara Collins and Ian McMillan will host prize shortlist readings alongside writers Mary Beard and Paul Muldoon.
The Literature & Spoken Word Winter Season will follow on the heels of the latest edition of London Literature Festival, curated by Dua Lipa, and spotlights inspiring figures, household names and emerging talent from across the literary landscape. Rounding off its 75th anniversary year and stepping into 2027, the Southbank Centre presents a bold and wide-reaching programme designed to reach new audiences and inspire a love for reading in all ages.
Highlights include:
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Meta whistleblower Sarah Wynn-Williams delivers the 2026 Orwell lecture on 26 November 2026.
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Indie Night returns on 4 December 2026 and 26 February 2027, platforming the best of independent publishing.
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Readings from the shortlists of the Booker Prize, hosted by Sara Collins (8 November 2026) and the TS Eliot Prize, hosted by Ian McMillian (17 January 2027).
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Writers Mary Beard, Paul Muldoon, Gwendoline Riley and Ben Markovits discuss the state of literature to celebrate The TLS at 125 on 30 January 2027.
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Regular favourites including Out-Spoken and Rug Rhymes return (various dates from 13 November 2026).
Ted Hodgkinson, Head of Literature & Spoken Word, says: “I'm proud to be wrapping up both the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary year and my own tenure as Head of Literature & Spoken word on such a high, as our winter season moves between tackling urgent issues and spotlighting underrepresented writers and indie presses. We'll be building on the success of another London Literature Festival and looking ahead to a bold and brilliant 2027.'
Mark Ball, Artistic Director at the Southbank Centre, says: “The final act of our 75th year promises to be truly extraordinary, with a programme of events ranging from poetry to politics, from babes in arms to 125th birthdays. Carrying forward the democratic spirit of the 1951 Festival of Britain, this Literature & Spoken Word winter season encapsulates our work to provide a space for open discussion and debate, and to inspire a lifelong love of reading across all generations.”
About the Events
Special Edition: Little Betty Live
Wed 4 Nov, 8pm, National Poetry Library, Royal Festival Hall
A meet-up bringing together innovative poets from all three years of the Little Betty imprint - listen to readings, meet authors and discover their work
Out-Spoken Masterclass: November
Sun 8 Nov, 1pm, Sunley Pavilion, Royal Festival Hall
Get your creative juices flowing as you work with a leading poet to develop your craft in this three-hour weekend poetry workshop
The Booker Prize 2026 Shortlist Readings
Sun 8 Nov, 7.30pm, Queen Elizabeth Hall
Meet the six authors up for this year's Booker Prize, as they read from and discuss their shortlisted books with novelist Sara Collins
Playback Poetics: London Review of Books
Tue 10 Nov, 7.30pm, National Poetry Library, Royal Festival Hall
Come together for a vinyl listening session and be transfixed by new recordings of poems originally published in the London Review of Books
Rug Rhymes: Winter
Various dates, 11am, National Poetry Library, Royal Festival Hall
Share your favourite nursery rhymes and learn new ones in a playful session for under-5s
Mona Chalabi: How What We Have Shapes Who We Are
Wed 18 Nov, 7.30pm, Queen Elizabeth Hall
The award-winning writer talks about her first book, a real account of the ways in which wealth - or the lack of it - shapes our lives
Thought Leadership Lecture: Jeremy Deller
Wed 18 Nov, 7.45pm, Purcell Room
The Turner Prize-winning artist gives the Cultural Philanthropy Foundation Lecture, exploring culture as something shared, contested and inescapably political
Kate Atkinson: Our Noble Selves
Sat 21 Nov, 2pm, Purcell Room
One of the greatest chroniclers of our times introduces her latest novel, a clever and compelling tale of a war-scarred journalist in post-World War Two London
The Orwell Lecture 2026: Sarah Wynn-Williams
Thu 26 Nov, 7.30pm, Queen Elizabeth Hall
The lawyer and former director of global public policy at Facebook delivers this year's Orwell Lecture, which was set up to shine a light on brave writing
Special Edition: A Razmik Davoyan Celebration
Wed 2 Dec, 8pm, National Poetry Library, Royal Festival Hall
Mark the 85th anniversary of the renowned Armenian poet with an evening of readings and music honouring his powerful poetic voice and enduring artistic legacy
Indie Night: December
Fri 4 Dec, 7.45pm, Purcell Room
Uncover books from independent publishers that defy the ordinary at our regular night of readings and discussion with hosts Eliza Clark and Okechukwu Nzelu
TS Eliot Prize Shortlist Readings
Sun 17 Jan, 7.30pm, Royal Festival Hall
Hear the best new poetry coming out of the UK and Ireland, read by the ten shortlisted poets for this year's prize and hosted by poet Ian McMillan
TS Eliot Prize Shortlist Readings: Live Stream
Sun 17 Jan, 7.30pm, Online
Tune in to the live stream of the UK's biggest live poetry event, to hear readings by the shortlisted authors, hosted by poet and broadcaster Ian McMillan
Stadio Live
Sat 23 Jan, 7.45pm, Purcell Room
Take a fresh look at football with co-hosts Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn, as a live show of the podcast brings laughs and cultural references to the table
Out-Spoken Masterclass: January
Sun 24 Jan, 1pm, Sunley Pavilion, Royal Festival Hall
Learn the art of poetry from an expert in the field at a three-hour weekend workshop
Out-Spoken: January
Thu 28 Jan, 7.45pm, Purcell Room
Poet and author Joelle Taylor hosts our regular night of London's most irresistible poetry and music, featuring up-and-coming artists and established names
For the Love of Great Writing: The TLS at 125
Sat 30 Jan, 8pm, Queen Elizabeth Hall
Authors Mary Beard, Paul Muldoon, Gwendoline Riley and Ben Markovits discuss: how do we define great literature today, and why is criticism still essential?
Indie Night: February
Fri 26 Feb, 7.45pm, Purcell Room
Books that defy the ordinary: host Okechukwu Nzelu introduces four writers published by independent presses in this edition of our monthly series
Out-Spoken Masterclass: February
Sun 28 Feb, 1pm, Sunley Pavilion, Royal Festival Hall
Sharpen your poetry skills at this month's edition of our three-hour weekend workshops led by international poets