Soho Theatre and UTA Present The UK Premiere Of LESLIE LIAO: THE NIGHTTIME ROUTINE

This March, the intensely funny Leslie Liao makes her UK debut at Soho Theatre.

In THE NIGHTTIME ROUTINE, she explores the life and loves of a single Chinese-American woman, living in Los Angeles.

To meet popular demand and “answer all global comedy booty calls”, Leslie's now taking her show on the road.

Known for her no-nonsense, relatable humour, the US comedian's debut set Fixing Straight Men was an online viral hit. Since then, she has toured with some of the biggest names in comedy.

Starting out in the HR department for Netflix, Leslie now finds herself on screen for the streamer: she has just starred in their two-part comedy special Verified Stand Up.

Her other TV credits include an appearance on The Tonight Show with Saturday Night Live's Jimmy Fallon.

Recently named a New Face of Comedy at Montreal's prestigious Just For Laughs Festival, Leslie's stardom is clearly on the rise.

With her only other UK appearance at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival this March, followers of tomorrow's top comic talent will not want to miss this rare opportunity to see her live.

Leslie Liao: THE NIGHTTIME ROUTINE will be in London for six nights only. Tickets are on sale now.