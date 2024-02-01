Soho Theatre & Stuart Ross Management Present PUDDLES PITY PARTY

Puddles Pity Party, the seven-foot sad clown with a golden voice, returns to Soho Theatre this spring for one week only.

The America's Got Talent semifinalist has amassed almost a million YouTube subscribers and serenaded audiences across the world, with his one-of-a-kind, ‘operatic' (Boston Globe) voice and ‘hysterically funny' (LA Weekly) show.

Deftly combining melancholy with the absurd, he never speaks. Expect an hour of beautifully bizarre mime, tender audience interaction, irreverent high jinks and, above all, transcendent music. He covers artists ranging from Adele to Black Sabbath, and Billie Eilish to David Bowie.

Puddles is perhaps best known in the UK for landing the coveted John Lewis Christmas advert with a cover of All The Small Things in 2022, recorded with Postmodern Jukebox. He made his UK debut with Soho Theatre in 2014, and has peformed at the Edinburgh Fringe multiple times since, to sell-out audiences.

With a voice ‘full of warmth and yearning' (The Scotsman) that has been compared to rock legends Tom Jones and Freddie Mercury, he has performed a duet with Monty Python's Eric Idle, and received endorsements from musical and comedy legends including Jack Black, Weird Al Yankovic and Nick Offerman.

Puddles Pity Party has amassed 900K YouTube subscribers and performed sold out shows all over the globe, including The Kennedy Center in D.C., San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts, London's Soho Theatre, and a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Puddles was a quarter finalist on Season 12 of America's Got Talent and appeared on the 2020 season of AGT The Champions.

In 2022, he performed a duet with the iconic Eric Idle in Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon filmed for CBS and was a surprise guest on the Season 4 finale of ABC's The Conners. Puddles counts the legendary Michael McKean, Drew Carey, and Paul Reubens amongst his admirers.

Times: Mon 11 – Sat 16 Mar 2024 | 9.15pm

& Matinee Sat 16 Mar | 3.30pm

Venue: Soho Theatre Downstairs, Soho Theatre, 21 Dean St, London W1D 3NE

Duration: 90 minutes

Tickets: from £18 | 16+



