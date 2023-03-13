Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Soho Theatre Announces Appointment of New Soho Theatre Walthamstow Co-Executive Director

A local theatre with a national profile, it will be a 1,000 seat venue dedicated to UK and international comedy, theatre and cabaret.

Mar. 13, 2023 

Soho Theatre Announces Appointment of New Soho Theatre Walthamstow Co-Executive Director

Thirteen years in the making, with construction in the final stages, Soho Theatre's second home in London - Soho Theatre Walthamstow - is getting ready for a spring 2024 opening. A local theatre with a national profile, it will be a glorious 1,000 seat venue dedicated to UK and international comedy, theatre and cabaret, with a lively creative engagement programme connecting with people of all ages.

In preparation, Soho Theatre has appointed Sam Hansford to the newly created role of Co-Executive Director of Soho Theatre Walthamstow. Working alongside Soho Theatre's Executive Director and CEO, Mark Godfrey, and the Boards of Soho Theatre and Soho Theatre Walthamstow, Sam will play a key role in navigating the final phase of the capital project, towards a successful launch and into the opening year and beyond.

Sam Hansford, newly appointed Co-Executive Director of Soho Theatre Walthamstow, said: "I'm delighted to be coming back to Soho Theatre as Co-Executive Director of Soho Theatre Walthamstow. I first set foot in what was the Walthamstow Granada nearly 10 years ago, and I'm so excited to continue to play a part in seeing it filled again with artists and audiences, creating brilliant opportunities for local residents and amazing new live experiences for audiences and artists from across London and beyond. I can't wait to get started with Executive Director Mark Godfrey, Soho Theatre Walthamstow Co-Chairs Lucy Davies and Alessandro Babalola, and the whole Soho Theatre team."

Mark Godfrey, Executive Director and CEO of Soho Theatre, said: "We're absolutely thrilled that Sam Hansford joins us in this newly created senior leadership role, in the run up to the opening of our magnificent second venue in Walthamstow. And delighted that Sam follows in the footsteps of Soho Theatre colleagues, who have either developed arts careers at Soho Theatre or found themselves returning to where it began. Sam joined us early in his career and went from strength to strength at Soho, before going to some great roles elsewhere. He's an enormous talent and we're all looking forward to working closely with him as we launch Soho Theatre Walthamstow, as well as building our work at Dean Street, across digital platforms, in India and elsewhere."

As Soho Theatre's Business Development Manager until 2018, Sam played a key role in the development of Soho Theatre Walthamstow, working with Waltham Forest Council and local residents to develop plans for a live comedy and theatre venue, as well as leading on a new digital channel and partnerships in the UK and India. Since then, Sam was Executive Director at The Yard Theatre during a period which saw the venue support more artists, grow audiences and expand the community programme in Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham, as well as developing a capital project to secure a permanent home in Hackney Wick. Sam re-joins Soho Theatre from Mountview in Peckham where he was Executive Director and Joint CEO.



