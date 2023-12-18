Sky Arts Reveals Lineup of Musicals to Be Broadcast This Festive Season

Sky Arts has revealed its lineup of upcoming musical being broadcast this holiday season.

This year's lineup includes musical favourites including 42nd Street, Les Miserables, Kinky Boots, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more!

You can watch Sky Arts for free on Freeview channel 36 and Freesat channel 147. If you’ve got Sky or a Now TV entertainment pass, you can also watch over 2,000 hours of shows exclusively on demand.

Check out the full lineup below!

42nd Street - Wednesday 20 December at 9pm

The Wind in the Willows – Thursday 21 December at 5.40pm

Dickens: Phantoms and Fictions – Thursday 21 December at 8pm

Kinky Boots – Friday 22 December at 5.40pm

Jesus Christ Superstar – Saturday 23 December at 11.30am

42nd Street – Saturday 23 December at 5.30pm

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker – Sunday 24 December at 7am

The Wind in the Willows – Monday 25 December at 11.40am

Peter Pan Live – Tuesday 26 December at 8.10am

Kinky Boots – Tuesday 26 December at 10.40am

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert – Tuesday 26 December at 6pm