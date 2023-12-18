Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Sky Arts Reveals Lineup of Musicals to Be Broadcast This Festive Season

This year's lineup includes musical favourites including 42nd Street, Les Miserables, Kinky Boots, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more!

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 3 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'

Sky Arts Reveals Lineup of Musicals to Be Broadcast This Festive Season

Sky Arts has revealed its lineup of upcoming musical being broadcast this holiday season. 

This year's lineup includes musical favourites including 42nd Street, Les Miserables, Kinky Boots, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more!

You can watch Sky Arts for free on Freeview channel 36 and Freesat channel 147.  If you’ve got Sky or a Now TV entertainment pass, you can also watch over 2,000 hours of shows exclusively on demand.

Learn more at sky.com.

Check out the full lineup below!

42nd Street - Wednesday 20 December at 9pm

The Wind in the Willows – Thursday 21 December at 5.40pm

Dickens: Phantoms and Fictions – Thursday 21 December at 8pm

Kinky Boots – Friday 22 December at 5.40pm

Jesus Christ Superstar – Saturday 23 December at 11.30am

42nd Street – Saturday 23 December at 5.30pm

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker – Sunday 24 December at 7am

The Wind in the Willows – Monday 25 December at 11.40am

Peter Pan Live – Tuesday 26 December at 8.10am

Kinky Boots – Tuesday 26 December at 10.40am

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert – Tuesday 26 December at 6pm

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Video: Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Photo
Video: Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End

Rehearsals are now underway for Hadestown in the West End! Performances of Hadestown in London begin on 10 February at the Lyric Theatre. Check out a video from the first rehearsal here!

2
The Almeida Theatre Reveals Full Cast For Yaël Farbers Production of KING LEAR Photo
The Almeida Theatre Reveals Full Cast For Yaël Farber's Production of KING LEAR

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast of Yaël Farber’s production of King Lear. Performances run Thursday 8 February – Saturday 30 March 2024. Learn more about who is appearing in the show here!

3
Tickets From Just £18 for Spymonkeys THE FROGS Photo
Tickets From Just £18 for Spymonkey's THE FROGS

Tickets from just £18 for Spymonkey's The Frogs-Spymonkey’s tragically funny attempt to pull off a classic Greek comedy.

4
James Acaster Included in New Shows Announced for Hackney Empire in 2024 Photo
James Acaster Included in New Shows Announced for Hackney Empire in 2024

Artistic Director Yamin Choudury and the whole team at Hackney Empire have announced details of some of the shows and events now on sale for 2024, including comedy, music, spoken word, live podcasts, youth talent shows, charity galas, and youth focussed provision, as part of the Creative Futures programme.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
& JULIET

Recommended For You