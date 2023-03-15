Sir Tim Rice to Teach Writing and Performing Musical Theatre with BBC Maestro

Sir Tim Rice is the latest name set to join BBC Maestro's platform of world-class experts, sharing backstage access to the world of musical theatre, songwriting and performance.

In this exclusive online course for BBC Maestro, Sir Tim, one of only 18 people ever to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, will break down his creative process from initial idea to final performance, sharing invaluable insights and an unrivalled understanding of what's needed to make it in musicals. The lyric-writing legend behind Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Aladdin, and The Lion King, Sir Tim is synonymous with musicals throughout Broadway and the West End, his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Elton John recognised as some of the most influential in musical theatre history.

Spanning over 20 lessons, those keen to break into the genre will learn to hone their storytelling through writing, performing and collaborating. In addition to in-depth break downs of Sir Tim's most beloved songs, the course will feature technical guidance on the art of performance, essential steps to crafting a timeless musical, and the business of writing for film - including both Disney and Bond. Lessons will cover hard-earned guidance on financing creative projects, advice on handling career setbacks, and explore the shared DNA between musicals, pop and rock. Renowned names from the world of musical theatre will accompany Sir Tim to share advice on the process needed to create a compelling performance on stage. Detailed course notes will offer practical tips and interactive exercises to further develop aspiring lyricists and performers' musical toolkit.

"Your musical theatre journey can start anywhere, never let an opportunity pass you by - no matter how small it may seem. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat originally began as a 15-minute end-of-term play for a school. It's been a pleasure to share my experience with BBC Maestro in the hope it will inspire a new generation of writers and performers and to give their ideas and lyrics a chance to shine."

Sir Tim's course on Writing and Performing Musical Theatre will be available later this summer via bbcmaestro.com. The BBC Maestro platform features a series of extended, in-depth lessons filmed in 4K with an eclectic mix of prestigious experts and allows participants to explore new areas of learning from the comfort of their own home.

The commercial online education platform developed and operated by Maestro Media Ltd offers individual courses which can be purchased for £80, and annual subscriptions for £110.

Photo credit: Gareth Iwan Jones