Sir Bryn Terfel Will Headline LOVE CLASSICAL 2020

Sir Bryn Terfel will return to the Royal Albert Hall in April to headline Love Classical 2020 with a one-off show featuring famous friends.

The Welsh bass-baritone - whose stellar 30-year career has seen him win two GRAMMYs and four Classic BRIT Awards - will draw on his extensive and celebrated repertoire as he performs alongside stars of stage and screen.

Meanwhile, rising stars of classical Isata Kanneh-Mason, Eldbjørg Hemsing, Peter Holder and Moritz Gnann will celebrate Beethoven's 250th anniversary with a specially-curated concert featuring two of the composer's most indelible works alongside music from those he influenced.

And the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will spotlight choral classics by Verdi, Handel and Mozart with help from the City of London Choir.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at the Royal Albert Hall, said: "We're delighted to welcome Sir Bryn back to the Hall for another headline show, following his spectacular 50th birthday show in 2015. This one-off concert promises an evening of magnificent entertainment in the company of one of the world's best-loved voices.

"Love Classical is also about providing a platform for the next generation of classical stars - and we're bringing together four of today's finest young musicians for a unique celebration of Beethoven to mark the 250th anniversary of his birth."

The event, Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Saint-Saëns, will feature Beethoven's Egmont Overture conducted by Moritz Gnann, before Kanneth-Mason - a protégé of Elton John - takes centre-stage with the Piano Concerto No. 3. In the second half, Eldbjørg Hemsing will play Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto, and the current Westminster Abbey sub-organist, Peter Holder, will perform Saint-Saens' Symphony No. 3.

Beyond the auditorium, the season features theatre, intimate recitals and family events. Already confirmed are the children's show, I Piano - an interactive adventure running the gamut from Beethoven and boogie-woogie - and JS - The Life and Passion of Bach, a mixture of drama and recital from writer-director Tama Matheson and musician Davina Clarke.

Sir Bryn Terfel has appeared at the Hall 46 times. His 50th birthday celebration in 2015 was his fourth headline performance and saw him appear alongside special guests Sting, Michael Sheen, Danielle De Niese and John Owen-Jones.

Tickets for the season go on general sale at 10am on Friday from www.royalalberthall.com. A pre-sale for the venue's Friends and Patrons opens at 10am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Love Classical is in association with Cunard.





