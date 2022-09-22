Simon Russell Beale and Eben Figueiredo Will Return to the Bridge Theatre in A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Simon Russell Beale and Eben Figueiredo will return to the Bridge Theatre in Nicholas Hytner's production of A Christmas Carol for four weeks only this December. They are joined by Lyndsey Marshal who completes casting. Devised by Hytner, A Christmas Carol was previously seen at The Bridge in December 2020, before its acclaimed run was cut short by the coronavirus lockdown. Now, it returns this festive season, from 6 to 31 December 2022. Suitable for all ages, the show runs at 90 minutes without interval. Priority booking opens today (22 September 2022) at 11am, with public booking from 10am on 27 September 2022.

A Christmas Carol didn't just invent Christmas as we know it. It's also scary, joyful, spooky, hilarious, furious, beautiful, and a triumphant declaration that even the hardest hearts can melt.

Set and costume designs are again by Rose Revitt, with lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry, video design by Luke Halls and Zakk Hein, music by Grant Olding and choreography by James Cousins.

Simon Russell Beale made his Bridge Theatre debut in A Christmas Carol in 2020 followed by Bach & Sons and can be seen in the forthcoming John Gabriel Borkman, all directed by Nicholas Hytner with whom he has previously collaborated on The Alchemist, Much Ado About Nothing, Major Barbara, Collaborators, London Assurance and Timon of Athens, all at The National Theatre. In 2019 he was seen in The Lehman Trilogy at The National Theatre, then the West End and on Broadway for which he won the Tony award for Leading Actor in a Play. As well as being the recipient of multiple theatre awards, in 2003 he was made a CBE for his services to the Arts and in 2019 he was made a Knight Bachelor.

Eben Figueiredo previously played Schram in Nicholas Hytner's production of Young Marx as well as roles in A Christmas Carol, both at The Bridge. His other theatre credits include Cyrano de Bergerac at the Playhouse Theatre, Primetime at the Royal Court, Ross for Chichester Festival Theatre, Peter Pan at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Pitcairn for Minerva Theatre. His film credits include Solo: A Star Wars Story and Daphne. On television his credits include The Attack and Scatooney.

Lyndsey Marshal is making her debut at The Bridge. Her recent theatre credits include Force Majeure at The Donmar Warehouse, The Wild Duck at the Almeida Theatre, Diminished at Hampstead Theatre, The Oresteia at HOME Manchester and Othello, directed by Nicholas Hytner, at The National Theatre. On television her credits include Inside Man, playing Agatha in Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar, Ellie in League of Gentleman, Cleopatra in Rome and Lady Sarah Hill in Garrow's Law. On film her credits include The Hours, Trespass Against Us, Festival and Up the Catalogue.

For the Bridge Theatre Nicholas Hytner has directed Young Marx, Julius Caesar, Allelujah!, Alys, Always, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Two Ladies, Beat the Devil, The Shrine, Bed Among the Lentils, A Christmas Carol, Bach & Sons and The Book of Dust - La Belle Sauvage. He recently directed Ralph Fiennes in David Hare's Straight Line Crazy at The Bridge and at The Shed, New York, later this year and Alex Jennings in Stephen Beresford's The Southbury Child at Chichester Festival Theatre and The Bridge. Later this month, he will direct Simon Russell Beale in John Gabriel Borkman. In February 2023 he will direct Guys & Dolls, the first musical to be presented at The Bridge. Previously he was Director of The National Theatre from 2003 to 2015.