Show of the Week: Save up to 52% on Noises Off

Tickets from £20

Theatre Royal Bath Productions present Felicity Kendal, Jonathan Coy, Matthew Kelly and Tracy-Ann Oberman in the fortieth anniversary production of one of the greatest British comedies ever written.

Hurtling along at breakneck speed, Noises Off follows the on and offstage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On. From the shambolic final rehearsals before opening night in Weston-Super-Mare, to a disastrous matinee in Ashton-Under-Lyme seen entirely, and hilariously silently, from backstage, before we share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.

One of the UK's best-loved actors, Felicity Kendal plays the role of the forgetful Dotty Otley. Having shot to fame in The Good Life, Felicity has won numerous awards for her stage work.

Monday to Wednesday:

Band A: Was £81 - Now £49.50

Band B: Was £66 - Now £39.50

Band C: Was £54 - Now £29.50

Band D: Was £42 - Now £20



Thursday and Friday:

Band A: Was £81 - Now £60

Band B: Was £66 - Now £45

Band C: Was £54 - Now £40

Band D: Was £42 - Now £30



Valid Monday to Friday performances from 30 January to 4 March 2023

(Excl. 13th to 19th February (inclusive) / Saturday performances / all matinees)

Book by 5 February 2023 at Phoenix Theatre