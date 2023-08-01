Show of the Month: Save Up to 53% on CRAZY FOR YOU

Get tickets from just £20 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 2 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 3 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

Show of the Month
Click Here for More on Show of the Month
Show of the Month: Save Up to 53% on CRAZY FOR YOU

Show of the Month: tickets from £20 for Crazy For You 

Directed and choreographed by multi-Tony and Olivier award winner Susan Stroman, this spectacular production transfers from a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre. Starring Charlie Stemp, the Olivier-nominated star of Half a Sixpence and Mary Poppins as Bobby, Carly Anderson, star of Wicked as Polly, and Drama Desk Award winner Tom Edden as Bela Zangler. 

He’s a fish out of water and she’s a real catch. 

Theatre-mad Bobby Child is torn between his show-business dreams and running the family bank. He reluctantly heads west to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a theatre’s mortgage, only to fall for the theatre owner’s daughter, Polly. Desperate to prove his good faith, Bobby decides to put on a show – complete with dancers from the glamorous Zangler Follies in New York City – to save the theatre, renew the town and hopefully win Polly’s love. 

With a riotously entertaining book by Ken Ludwig and overflowing with glorious Gershwin melodies (including Someone to Watch Over Me, I Got Rhythm and They Can’t Take That Away from Me), this is ‘a divine production that will leave you giddy’ Guardian. The original production of Crazy For You won several Tony and Olivier Awards, including Best Musical. 

Please note the producers cannot guarantee the appearance of any particular artist. The schedule is subject to change and may be affected by contracts, holidays, illness or events beyond the producers’ control.

Show of the Month: tickets from £20 for Crazy For You 

Week 1:
Valid Performances: 
Valid on all performances Monday - Friday from 31 July 2023 - 10 September 2023.(Excl. Saturday performances)
Prices: 
Valid until 06 August
Was £42 - Now £20
Was £54 - Now £30
Was £66 - Now £40
Was £74 - Now £50
Was £90 - Now £60
Was £102 - Now £70
 
From Week 2 07 August
Valid on all performance Monday - Friday plus 12, 18 - 19 evening from 01 August 2023 - 17 September 2023.
(Excl. £25 promo excluded on 28 August, £35 promo excluded on 25 - 26 August
Saturday matinees)  

Monday - Thursday
Was £42 - Now £25
Was £54 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £35
Was £74 - Now £50
Was £90 - Now £60
Was £102 - Now £70

Friday - Saturday
Was £54 - Now £30
Was £66 - Now £30
Was £90 - Now £60
Was £161 - Now £80
Was £197 - Now £90



RELATED STORIES

1
Cast Set For HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES By Alan Aykbourn At The Mill At Sonning Photo
Cast Set For HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES By Alan Aykbourn At The Mill At Sonning

The cast has been announced for HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES  by Alan Aykbourn at The Mill at Sonning. Performances run 10 August - 23 September.

2
All-Asian Cast Set for TURANDOT at Grimeborn Opera Festival Photo
All-Asian Cast Set for TURANDOT at Grimeborn Opera Festival

An all East and South East Asian (ESEA) cast has been announced for Turandot at Grimeborn Opera Festival this August.  This marks the first time in the UK that a professional production of Puccini’s final opera, which is set in China and has its roots in Central and East Asian literature, has a full cast from the Asian diaspora.

3
Frank Skinner, Ivo Graham, Adam Kay and More Join Underbellys Big Brain Tumour Benefit Photo
Frank Skinner, Ivo Graham, Adam Kay and More Join Underbelly's Big Brain Tumour Benefit

So far, Underbelly has raised over £100,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity from these benefits alone, including £32,000 at the last Fringe benefit in 2022.

4
Review: JERSEY BOYS, Trafalgar Theatre Photo
Review: JERSEY BOYS, Trafalgar Theatre

Oh, what a Night! The new-cast of Jersey Boys take to the stage in this slick, pacy and comedic production.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Show of the Month: Save Up to 53% on CRAZY FOR YOUShow of the Month: Save Up to 53% on CRAZY FOR YOU
Jenna Lee-James to Play Elsa in FROZEN as Samantha Barks Goes on Maternity LeaveJenna Lee-James to Play Elsa in FROZEN as Samantha Barks Goes on Maternity Leave
NEXT TO NORMAL Leads Our Top Ten London Shows For AugustNEXT TO NORMAL Leads Our Top Ten London Shows For August
Box House Theatre Presents TWISTED TALES at the Cockpit Theatre This AugustBox House Theatre Presents TWISTED TALES at the Cockpit Theatre This August

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
ALADDIN

Recommended For You