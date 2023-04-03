Click Here for More on Show of the Month

Show Of The Month: Tickets From £30 for We Will Rock You

21 years since it all began... the world's favourite rock theatrical returns home!

The worldwide smash-hit We Will Rock You by Queen and Ben Elton returns to London, next summer for an unmissable 12-week season. Seen by 17 million people across 28 countries, this musical spectacular plays to its biggest audience yet. Taking to the same iconic stage at the London Coliseum that saw Freddie Mercury's 1979 Royal Ballet performance, this event will go down in musical theatre history.

Featuring 24 of Queen's best-loved hits, including "We Are The Champions", "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Don't Stop Me Now", We Will Rock You is guaranteed to blow your mind.

Show Of The Month: Tickets From £30 for We Will Rock You

Tickets from £30

Special Upgrade Offer

Band A Now £65

Band B Now £54

Band C Now £37



Valid on Monday-Thursday performances 05 June - 28 June

(Excludes Friday, Saturday & Sunday performances)

We Will Rock You is at London Coliseum from 02 June - 26 August 2023