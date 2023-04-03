Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Show of the Month
Click Here for More on Show of the Month

Show Of The Month: Tickets From £30 for WE WILL ROCK YOU

The show returns to the West End for twelve weeks only

Apr. 03, 2023  
21 years since it all began... the world's favourite rock theatrical returns home!

The worldwide smash-hit We Will Rock You by Queen and Ben Elton returns to London, next summer for an unmissable 12-week season. Seen by 17 million people across 28 countries, this musical spectacular plays to its biggest audience yet. Taking to the same iconic stage at the London Coliseum that saw Freddie Mercury's 1979 Royal Ballet performance, this event will go down in musical theatre history.

Featuring 24 of Queen's best-loved hits, including "We Are The Champions", "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Don't Stop Me Now", We Will Rock You is guaranteed to blow your mind.

Tickets from £30
Special Upgrade Offer

Band A Now £65
Band B Now £54
Band C Now £37

Valid on Monday-Thursday performances 05 June - 28 June
(Excludes Friday, Saturday & Sunday performances)

We Will Rock You is at London Coliseum from 02 June - 26 August 2023




From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Olivier Awards 2023: See All Award Winners!Olivier Awards 2023: See All Award Winners!
April 2, 2023

The biggest night in theatre, the Olivier Awards, is here. The awards celebrate the brightest and best of London's world-leading theatre industry with a starry ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. Hosted by renowned stage and screen actor Hannah Waddingham, a three-time Olivier Award nominee herself, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre, and are Britain's most prestigious stage honours. Here are this year's award winners!
Ryan Calais Cameron's RETROGRADE Leads Our Top Ten Shows for AprilRyan Calais Cameron's RETROGRADE Leads Our Top Ten Shows for April
April 1, 2023

April has some truly exciting theatre in store. From Ryan Calais Cameron's new play about Sidney Poitier to a revival of Brian Friel's Olivier Award-winning play and one of Noël Coward's darkly comic masterpieces, BroadwayWorld has some brilliant recommendations for your theatrical delectation.
Kerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Battlefield', featuring Sir Brian MayKerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Battlefield', featuring Sir Brian May
March 31, 2023

The supremely talented Kerry Ellis has released Battlefield, the first single taken from her upcoming album Kings & Queens, out on 12 May. Featuring the legendary Sir Brian May on guitar, the track is available to stream and download now, while the album can be pre-ordered via Westway Music.
Special Spring Offer on NEWSIES at Troubadour Wembley ParkSpecial Spring Offer on NEWSIES at Troubadour Wembley Park
March 31, 2023

Disney’s Newsies, the sensational family musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein is now playing at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited season.
Full Cast Announced for ASPECTS OF LOVEFull Cast Announced for ASPECTS OF LOVE
March 31, 2023

The full cast has been announced for the West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical Aspects of Love, produced by Nica Burns, as the new production began rehearsals this week.
