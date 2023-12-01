Show Of The Month: Save Up to 46% on THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

The King and I

Helen George, best known as Trixie in the hit BBC One series Call The Midwife, will star as Anna Leonowens. Playing opposite Helen George in The King and I will be renowned Broadway performer Darren Lee as King of Siam. 

This gloriously lavish production is brought to the stage by an internationally renowned creative team under Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher (South Pacific / My Fair Lady / To Kill a Mockingbird) and will feature a world-class company of over 50 West End and Broadway performers and a full-scale orchestra. 

The King and I is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals – with one of the finest scores ever written including "Whistle a Happy Tune" and "Shall We Dance."

Offers and Validity: 
Was £43 - Now £30
Was £60 - Now £40
Was £74 - Now £40
Was £74 - Now £50
Was £90 - Now £50
Was £90 - Now £60

Valid on all performances Tuesday to Friday from 23 January 2024 - 09 February 2024.
(Excl. Saturday performances)

The King and I is at the Dominion Theatre from 20 January - 2 March 2024


