Show Of The Month: Save Up to 46% on THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre

Show Of The Month: Save Up to 46% on The King and I

Helen George, best known as Trixie in the hit BBC One series Call The Midwife, will star as Anna Leonowens. Playing opposite Helen George in The King and I will be renowned Broadway performer Darren Lee as King of Siam.



This gloriously lavish production is brought to the stage by an internationally renowned creative team under Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher (South Pacific / My Fair Lady / To Kill a Mockingbird) and will feature a world-class company of over 50 West End and Broadway performers and a full-scale orchestra.



The King and I is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals – with one of the finest scores ever written including "Whistle a Happy Tune" and "Shall We Dance."

Offers and Validity:

Was £43 - Now £30

Was £60 - Now £40

Was £74 - Now £40

Was £74 - Now £50

Was £90 - Now £50

Was £90 - Now £60



Valid on all performances Tuesday to Friday from 23 January 2024 - 09 February 2024.

(Excl. Saturday performances)

The King and I is at the Dominion Theatre from 20 January - 2 March 2024