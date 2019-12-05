Sheffield Theatres Appoint Chris Bush As Associate Artist

Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres, Robert Hastie, today announces the appointment of Chris Bush as Associate Artist - she begins her role with immediate effect. As part of her remit she will help mentor and support the inaugural artists at the company's new creative hub, The Bank.

Chris Bush said today, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at Sheffield Theatres as an Associate Artist. Sheffield will always be home, and the Crucible has long felt like my professional home too. This is where I watched my first shows as a child, and performed as part of the Sheffield Children's Festival in my teens. It's where I received my first full-scale commission, and where I've always felt most welcome. From first writing for the Sheffield People's Theatre in 2013 to creating Standing at the Sky's Edge earlier this year, I'm always incredibly proud to make work here, and I'm hugely excited about playing a greater role in the future of Sheffield Theatres."

Robert Hastie commented "I'm delighted that Chris is joining our associate team. Chris's writing is in the blood of Sheffield Theatres. Her work is equally at home in the Studio, where her ingenious two-hander Steel dissected contemporary politics, and the Crucible, where her book for Standing at the Sky's Edge put a whole Sheffield community on stage. She's mentored our local writers' group, written scripts for our Learning team to use in schools and been a driving creative force in the work of Sheffield People's Theatre. She's a fantastic writer and a great asset to Sheffield Theatres, and I'm thrilled to get the chance to work with her even more closely as an Associate Artist."

Chris Bush is a Sheffield born playwright, lyricist and theatre-maker. Her past work for Sheffield Theatres includes Standing at The Sky's Edge (Best Musical Production at the UK Theatre Awards), Steel, What We Wished For, A Dream and The Sheffield Mysteries. Other work includes Pericles (National Theatre), The Assassination of Katie Hopkins (Theatr Clwyd), The Changing Room (NT Connections), Scenes From The End of The World (Yard Theatre/CSSD), Larksong (New Vic Theatre) and A Declaration From The People (National Theatre). In 2020 she will debut new work with Headlong, Paines Plough and The National Theatre.





