Shakespeare's Globe Theatre Faces Potential Closure Due to the Impact the Pandemic Has Had on its Finances

Deadline has reported that Shakespeare's Globe Theatre is facing closure due to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on its finances.

"Without emergency funding and the continuation of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, we will spend down our reserves and become insolvent," Shakespeare's Globe said in evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

"We are a model for the non-subsidized arts sector that is well-run, well-managed and financially resilient, but in the face of a crisis such as this one, there is no mechanism to help us. This has been financially devastating and could even be terminal," The Globe shared.

They continued to say, "As an organization that contributes so much to the UK's cultural life, that delivers public benefit, and that stewards one of the most important, recognized and well-loved buildings in the country, we would hope that we have earned the right to be supported in return through this crisis."

