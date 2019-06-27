Shakespeare's Globe Announces Full Casting For AS YOU LIKE IT

Shakespeare's Globe is delighted to announce the full cast for William Shakespeare's As You Like It, co-directed by Federay Holmes and Elle While, opening on Wednesday 7 August. The production returns to The Globe Theatre following a critically acclaimed run in summer 2018.

Stacy Abalogun will play Phoebe. Stacy recently graduated from RADA, where her credits included Love and Money, Gig, Intimate Apparel and The Last Days of Judas Iscariot. Her television work includes Casualty (BBC), Belle de Jour, Double Trouble and Burn It (ITV). Stacy's dance credits include Les Dialogues des Carmelites (Royal Opera House), The Adventures of Pinocchio (Opera North), Seven Deadly Sins (Welsh National Opera) and Flat Feet (Movement Angol).

Lily Bevan is Duke Frederick. Lily returns to the Globe after appearing in Doctor Faustus and Dark Night of the Soul in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse earlier this year. Lily's previous theatre credits include Trump's Women (Brasserie Zedel/RADA) and Pheasant Plucker (Bush Theatre). She also wrote and performed Zoo at the Edinburgh Festival, which transferred to Theatre 503. Lily co-wrote and performed in BBC Radio 4 series Talking to Strangers with Sally Phillips.

Peter Bray will play Oliver. Peter returns to the Globe after appearing in Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank productions of Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night's Dream and the touring production of Hamlet. His other recent credits include The Importance of Being Earnest, Sleeping Beauty (Watermill Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing (Rose Theatre, Kingston) and The Illiad (Royal Lyceum Theatre). His screen credits include Casualty (BBC) and Love and Death.

Scott Brooksbank will play Audrey. Scott has appeared in Sonnet Sunday and Shakespeare in the Abbey for Shakespeare's Globe. His other recent credits include Macbeth, Troilus & Cressida, Timon of Athens (The Factory), Gone Fishing (Vaults Festival) and Time to Be Late (Bankside Merge Festival).

James Garnon is Touchstone. James has starred in over a dozen productions in The Globe Theatre and the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, including Michael Longhurst's 'Tis Pity She's a Whore, The Duchess of Malfi with Gemma Arterton, and Dominic Dromgoole's final show as Artistic Director, Pericles. His other theatre credits include Queen Anne (RSC/Theatre Royal Haymarket) and Richard III (Almeida). James is a Globe Associate Artist.

Bettrys Jones reprises her role as Orlando. Bettrys's recent theatre credits include Wise Children(Old Vic), Joe Wright's The Life of Galileo (Young Vic), The Little Match Girl (Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), and Joe Hill-Gibbon's Edward II (National Theatre). Bettrys is a Globe Associate Artist.

Jack Laskey reprises the role of Rosalind. Jack is known for his role as DS Peter Jakes in ITV's critically-acclaimed series Endeavour. He also starred alongside Rupert Everett and Emily Watson in the feature film A Royal Night Out. His recent theatre credits include Lawrence After Arabia (Hampstead Theatre), The Merchant of Venice (RSC), Hamlet (Old Vic) and The Masque of the Red Death (Punchdrunk). Jack is a Globe Associate Artist.

Nadia Nadarajah reprises her award-winning role as Celia. Nadia made her professional debut on the Globe stage in 2012 with Deafinitely Theatre's Love's Labour's Lost. Her recent theatre credits include A Christmas Carol (Bristol Old Vic), The House of Bernada Alba (Royal Exchange Manchester), Notre Dame (National Theatre) and Grounded (Park Theatre). Nadia is fluent in eight languages: five sign and three written, and was the recipient of a Broadway World UK Award for her performance in As You Like It in 2018. Nadia is a Globe Associate Artist.

Simon Scardifield is Silvius. Simon's recent theatre credits include Mayfly (Orange Tree Theatre), The Cherry Orchard, Lower Depths (Arcola), The White Devil, Goodnight Children Everywhere, The Tempest and Twelfth Night (RSC). Television includes Endeavour (ITV), What Remains and Twenty Twelve (BBC). Simon's writing credits include Shakespeare, Where Are You?, a production co-created especially for young audiences at Shakespeare's Globe.

Kudzai Sitima is William. Kudzai's recent theatre credits include Princess and the Hustler (Eclipse Theatre Company) and Generations (Chichester Festival Theatre). She has also appeared in the Globe's Sonnet Sunday event.

Sophie Stone is Jaques. Sophie returns to the Globe having appeared in Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's critically acclaimed Emilia, which has just finished its West End run. Her other recent theatre work includes Jubilee (Royal Exchange), The Government Inspector (Birmingham Rep) and Herons (Lyric Theatre Hammersmith). Television includes Shetland (BBC), The Crown (Netflix) and The Moonstone(BBC). Sophie won Best Actress at the 2013 Cinedeaf Festival for short film Retreat.

Tanika Yearwood reprises her role of Amiens, having just played the role of Lady Ann Clifford in the West End transfer of the Globe's Emilia. Tanika's theatre credits include Tomorrow I'll Be Twenty (Complicité), Home and Everything In Between (Kali Theatre Company) and Cinderella (Lyric Theatre). Tanika is a Globe Associate Artist.





