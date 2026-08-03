Shaggy to Reprise Role in THE LAST SHIP for Two Performances

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Global reggae icon Shaggy is set to co-star with Sting in the reimagined 2026 adaptation of Sting's musical The Last Ship for just two nights at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Shaggy plays the role of the Wallsend Ferryman. The production has toured globally this year, including stops in Amsterdam, Paris, and Brisbane, as well as a limited nine-show run at the famed Metropolitan Opera House in New York. Due to prior commitments, Shaggy will perform in the first London performance on 22 September and at the Gala night the following evening on 23rd. The remaining cast will be announced soon.

17-time Grammy Award winning artist Sting will perform throughout the run of this newly reimagined production of his musical from 22 September - 3 October. Featuring a new book by Barney Norris, this revised production of the Last Ship, produced by Karl Sydow, is directed by Leo Warner with set and video design by 59, a Journey studio.

While continuing the STING 3.0 World Tour, Sting has also dedicated time this year to takingThe Last Ship production to cities across the globe, with hugely successful runs in Amsterdam, Brisbane, Paris, and the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, performing in every show.. The show returns to Amsterdam prior to the London premiere.

Sting plays a leading role in The Last Ship, the acclaimed musical he first developed in 2011, initially inspired by his 1991 album The Soul Cages, which earned a TONY nomination for Best Original Score.

Rooted in his own childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend, The Last Ship tells the moving story of a community of shipbuilders in the North East of England, faced with the closure of their shipyard – the heart of their existence.

Sting takes on the role of Jackie White, the shipyard’s foreman whose health is failing just as his leadership is needed most. In this very personal show, the artist immerses the audience in the hometown he was desperate to escape, a world where love, loss, and hope intertwine.

Sting’s beloved songs such as Island of Souls, All This Time, and When We Dance are woven into the performance in this fully staged, large-scale production featuring a company of over 50.

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