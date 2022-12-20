Seven Dials Playhouse Announced as the New Home of London Youth Theatre

Seven Dials Playhouse will provide a new home for London Youth Theatre (formerly Musical Youth London). Run by Katie Pesskin and Tom Foskett-Barnes, their aim has been to provide affordable performing arts opportunities to young people across the capital and the relaunch as London Youth Theatre is an exciting evolution of the company's work so far. This new partnership will be a launchpad for young careers in the theatrical hub of London.

Seven Dials Playhouse will be the group's first theatre home, placing London Youth Theatre in the heart of London's West End and specifically in a venue that has an ethos of developing new artists. With alumni including Maya Britto (Hamilton, West End), Max Alexander-Taylor (The Lion, Southwark Playhouse & US Tour) and Baker Mukasa (Standing at the Sky's Edge, The Crucible & National Theatre), London Youth Theatre's impressive track record proves that there is a gap in the capital for financially accessible youth theatre. This new partnership will aim to provide a safe space in the West End where talent can be nurtured.

The company is open to all young people aged 13-23 across the capital and the home counties. In its first season London Youth Theatre will offer half its places completely free of charge with the remaining places being heavily subsidised. LYT aims to become a completely free service and will provide travel bursaries to young people who need support to attend rehearsals. This perfectly aligns with Seven Dials Playhouse's mission of supporting artists from all backgrounds.

Katie Pesskin and Tom Foskett-Barnes, Co-Directors of London Youth Theatre comment, As we all know, it's been an incredibly tough time for the arts and young people alike, so we're absolutely thrilled to be able to expand our service and meet the next generation of artists through London Youth Theatre. We're excited to be able to call Seven Dials Playhouse our new home as having a base in central London is key for reaching young people from all parts of the capital. Applications to join our 2023l season are open now and we can't wait to get started!

The London Youth Theatre's first production in their new home will be Katzenmusik by Tom Fowler and the final show in the FURY season will be a piece devised by the LYT company, with a summer project to be announced soon.

Amanda Davey, Chief Executive of Seven Dials Playhouse, comments, We are thrilled to be the home of London Youth Theatre -- Katie and Tom do such vital work in providing accessible performing arts opportunities to young people and their vision aligns so perfectly with the work of Seven Dials Playhouse. We offer a home for artists and creatives in the West End that is open to all and to be able to play a small part in nurturing the next generation of talent is not only important work, but a privilege.