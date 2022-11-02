Save up to 35% on LA CLIQUE at Leicester Square Spiegeltent

Save up to 35% on La Clique: tickets from £27.50

London, get ready to party!

This festive season, you're invited once again, to step inside the spectacular Spiegeltent for a night of laughs, gasps and can't believe your eyes moments. La Clique, the multi-award-winning, genre-defining, unmissable cabaret returns to the West End, for nine weeks only in London's Leicester Square.

A decade on from winning the Best Entertainment Olivier Award and fresh from a sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe, La Clique has wowed audiences around the globe and features the very best of circus, comedy and cabaret.

A Christmas show like no other, expect a brand-new cast for 2022 plus unmissable favourites showcasing incredible cabaret performances and astounding circus skills.

Offer Details:

Save up to 35%

Was £41.70 - Now £27.50



Valid Tuesday to Sunday evening and Friday to Saturday matinee from 9 November to 7 January 2023

Book by 27 November 2022