Save on Gaten Matarazzo in RENT, ABBA VOYAGE & More London Ticket Deals

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week!

ABBA Voyage

ABBA Voyage is the long-awaited concert from one of the biggest pop acts of all time. Featuring a setlist of hit songs, see ABBA’s avatars accompanied by a 10-piece live band, at the custom-built ABBA Arena in London.

Blurring the lines between the physical and digital, see the magic of ABBA brought to life using the latest in motion capture technology.

It’s the greatest ABBA performance the world has never seen. Until now.

Rent

A new West End production of Jonathan Larson's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical Rent will celebrate 30 years since the musical premiered on Broadway. Making his West End debut as Mark will be Gaten Matarazzo, with further casting to be announced.

The Hunger Games: On Stage

Based on the original Hunger Games story, this gripping tale of courage, defiance and unbreakable human spirit, follows the fearless heroine Katniss Everdeen on her journey of self-discovery, as she emerges as a beacon of rebellion and hope. Multi award-winning playwright Conor McPherson (Girl from the North Country, The Weir) and Director Matthew Dunster (2:22 – A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman), will bring this powerful story to life on stage, using extraordinary stunts and illusions in an epic, unforgettable, theatrical experience.