Save on BILLY ELLIOT & More Top West End Shows This Week

Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week!

Billy Elliot

Set in a northern town during the miners’ strike of 1984/5, the show follows Billy’s journey from the boxing ring to the ballet class, where he discovers a passion for dance that will change his life forever.

As Billy dares to dream, his courage unites his family, inspires his community, and proves the transformative power of art. Brought to life by the award-winning creative team behind the film, with iconic music by Elton John, Billy Elliot is an extraordinary theatrical experience that has captivated audiences around the world.

Pride

Based on the uplifting true story of solidarity between LGBTQ+ activists and striking Welsh miners during the 1984 miners’ strike, Pride follows two seemingly disparate communities united during one of Britain’s most turbulent political eras.

Set against the backdrop of Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government, the story explores themes of identity, resilience, and the power of unlikely alliances.

This new musical of Pride is a co-production between the National Theatre and P&P Productions, the latter led by Warchus, Beresford, Nia Janis of Playful Productions, and David Livingstone, who also produced the original film.

Sinatra The Musical

It is New Year’s Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian-American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York City’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. But as Frank Sinatra’s voice captures a nation, his heart is torn between his wife, Nancy, and movie goddess, Ava Gardner. When scandal and a hostile press send his career into a tailspin, the young crooner fights back and stages the greatest comeback in show business history.

Featuring over twenty classic hits, including “That’s Life“, “One For My Baby“, “The Best Is Yet to Come” and “I‘ve Got the World on a String“, Sinatra: The Musical is the most revealing portrait ever told about the legendary singer.

The Devil Wears Prada

Last Chance! Vanessa Williams final performance as Miranda Priestly 19 Sept 2026.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel and the hit 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical brings the iconic story of ambition, fashion, and power to the stage with a score by Elton John. The musical follows aspiring journalist Andy as she lands a coveted job at the influential fashion magazine Runway, working for the formidable editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. As Andy is swept into a fast-paced world of style, status, and impossible expectations, she must decide how much of herself she is willing to sacrifice to succeed. Featuring direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell and a creative team that includes designer Tim Hatley and costume designer Gregg Barnes, the production brings the beloved story of fashion and career ambition to life on stage.