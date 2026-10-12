Save On HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, MAMMA MIA & More London Theatre Deals

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Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week!

High School Musical

Book by 31 Oct 2026 to save up to 44%

Gabriella, a shy, brainy new student and Troy, the captain of the basketball team, who discover a shared love for singing when they meet at a karaoke contest and decide to audition for the leads in their high school's musical.

Read More: HarryJudd, KayCeeStroh, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Mamma Mia!

Book by 31 Oct 2026 to save up to 55%

Join the fun at MAMMA MIA!, the world’s sunniest, most exhilarating smash-hit musical!

Since premiering in London’s West End over 23 years ago, ‘the ultimate feel-good show’ (Classic FM) has thrilled over 65 million people around the world. Fall in love with the irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless songs.

The worldwide phenomenon has now been turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again. Whatever age you are, you can‘t help but have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!

Read More: MAMMA MIA! Reveals New Cast and Extends Booking

SIX

Book by 31 Oct 2026 to pay no fees

Critically acclaimed across the UK with a sound-track storming up the UK pop charts, the sell-out intoxicating Tudor take-off is back!

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Read More: Lose Your Head Over the Current Queens of SIX in the West End

The Mousetrap

Book by 31 Oct 2026 to save up to 48%

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE MOUSETRAP is the world’s longest-running play. This thrilling West End production – which has become as much of a London icon as Big Ben or Buckingham Palace – is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time… case closed!

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst! One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve the mystery before another “mouse” goes SNAP?

For almost 70 years, AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE MOUSETRAP has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats. HAVE YOUDUNNIT

Read More: THE MOUSETRAP Extends West End Run Ahead of 75th Anniversary