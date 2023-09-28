Sasha Ellen Plays Pleasance 'Best Of Edinburgh' Season in November

After an acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run, Sasha Ellen (nominee for Best New Show at Leicester Comedy Festival, Bafta Rocliffe finalist) plays Pleasance London's 'Best of Edinburgh' season on Monday 6th November with When Life Gives You Ellens, Make Ellenade.

What happens if the end of a relationship is so offensively amicable that you plan a lovely break-up date? That's what happened to the unashamedly nerdy and downright adorable Sasha Ellen. But reality soon struck, and Sasha realised she'd been given some of those life lemons her mother told her about. Now, she would have to get out there in the dating pool pond and pretend it's normal to get naked in front of strangers from the internet and go to single men's serial killer flats for sex. It's not normal to have a plastic ear stuck to your wall (yes this happened). Why don't more men know that? New single life is just a fun cocktail of body issues, being physically scared and small talk. So much small talk.

In When Life Gives You Ellens, Make Ellenade, Sasha asks and then answers the big questions so you don't have to. Is it hard to find love in this here modern world? Yes. Do serial killers have better interior design skills than your average Joe? Yup. Does size matter? A bit.

Crucially, what's next for Sasha? Will she eat all her lemons and, much like Kate Nash, become bitter, even though lemons are sour? Or will Sasha make the inevitable pun about a new zest for life?

Comedian, writer and actor, Sasha Ellen's first Edinburgh Fringe show, a romantic comedy called Signal Failure, transferred to the Soho Playhouse in New York and her first solo stand-up show, Accidents Happen to Sasha Ellen, transferred to the Soho Theatre in London. A work-in-progress of this show, Creeps and Geeks, was nominated for Best New Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival. Sasha co-wrote a sitcom shortlisted for BAFTA's Rocliffe Competition (TV Comedy) and has written material for BBC Radio 4 Extra. Sasha's jokes have appeared in the Best Jokes of the Fringe collections of The Times and The Telegraph, and she has appeared on Times Radio and BBC Radio Scotland.

When not performing comedy or acting, Sasha is a professional Dungeon Master. Her Dungeons and Dragons-style interactive comedy game show Character Building Experience was shortlisted for Broadway World's Comedy Award and received 4-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe this year from Starburst and Phoenix Remix, and 5 stars from Theatre & Tonic.