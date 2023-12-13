Sarah Keyworth Comes to the Soho Theatre in February

Next spring, ahead of an international tour, Sarah Keyworth returns to Soho Theatre with a brand new, joyous show about family, acceptance and a pair of big (well, not super big) losses. Performances run 26 February - 9 March.

It’s been a big year for Keys (aka Sarah Keyworth). Sure, they turned thirty, got diagnosed with ADHD and had top surgery, but perhaps the biggest adjustment is to the revelation that maybe their mum was right all along? Not about everything obviously, but they must concede that on teen drinking and being “forced” to go on holiday, Keyworth Sr probably had some solid points.

On their choice to have surgery, Keys feels lucky in a lot of ways, especially when it comes to the people they have around them. That said, it was a long road and there’s still conversations to be had about their gender identity and what this means in a world that seems increasingly hard on gender non-conforming people.

But as Sarah goes home for the ﬁrst time post-surgery, to celebrate their mum’s own milestone birthday, it’s the conversations with their nearest and dearest that have them reﬂecting on their year and asking some big questions. What does acceptance look like? From whom does it matter? Is it OK to dance around your family kitchen with your new nipples out?

Tickets for the world premiere of MY EYES ARE UP HERE are on sale now.

Sarah Keyworth is an award-winning stand-up comedian and writer.

With TV credits including Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), Mock the Week (BBC Two) and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), they are one of the most exciting and distinctive voices in UK comedy, with a breadth of celebrated work across live, audio and TV comedy, as well as a huge online following for their clips on social media with 314k followers on Instagram and 290k on TikTok.

Their recent output includes their show Are You A Boy Or A Girl?, a timely, insightful and hilarious exploration of gender for BBC Radio 4. The second series, exploring Keyworth’s personal experiences of being non-binary, came out earlier this year to widespread acclaim.

Keyworth has performed multiple critically acclaimed stand up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and on tour across the UK and internationally. Their debut hour Dark Horse received a Herald Angel Award, a Pleasance Theatre Award and a nomination for Best Newcomer at the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards. It later transferred to the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival and was filmed as a stand-up special for streaming behemoth Amazon Prime.

Subsequent stand-up shows, Pacific and Lost Boy, also received widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike, the former described as a “gem of a show” by The Herald and the latter “an uproarious hour” by the Guardian.

Sarah is also an experienced podcast host. They created and co-host the hugely popular podcast Thank F**k For That, and also co-created and co-hosted the hit relationship podcast You’ll Do for BBC Sounds. They have also guested on top comedy podcasts including Off Menu, RHLSTP and The Guilty Feminist.