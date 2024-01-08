Samantha Spiro Joins Cast of THE MOST PRECIOUS OF GOODS, Replacing Allan Corduner

Olivier Award-winner Samantha Spiro has joined the production of The Most Precious of Goods following the withdrawal of Allan Corduner who is recovering from pneumonia. The producers wish Allan well as he recovers and are delighted that Samantha Spiro, currently appearing in the acclaimed movie One Life with Anthony Hopkins and who recently starred in the Netflix hit Sex Education, has been able to step in at short notice. Together, with cellist Gemma Rosefield performing a live score, they will bring to stage Jean-Claude Grumberg’s best-selling French language novella, The Most Precious of Goods.

Story-telling at its most profound, this stage adaptation will be directed and translated by Nicolas Kent and opens at the Marylebone Theatre on 22 January 2024, to coincide with National Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January. Told with a fairy tale-like lyricism, this gripping story of love and hope, set against the terrible backdrop of the Holocaust, reminds us that humanity can be found in the most inhumane of places.

Winter 1943, a forest in war-torn Eastern Europe: a poor woodcutter’s wife finds a little bundle thrown into the snow from a moving goods’ train. It contains something for which she has always yearned, but…

GUEST SPEAKERS

Hosted by Martin Spafford (Honorary fellow of the Historical Association), question and answer sessions will take place after weekday student matinees and will include an array of prestigious guest speakers:

Including renowned playwright, Martin Sherman whose work includes the Tony nominated Bent and Olivier nominated Rose, Gillian Walnes Perry M.B.E, author of The Legacy of Anne Frank, Francesca Simon M.B.E, author of the Horrid Henry series of books, and Rabbi, Baroness Julia Neuberger D.B.E.

On Holocaust Day (Saturday 27 January) film, television and stage actress, Dame Maureen Lipman and barrister and television personality Robert Rinder M.B.E will be part of a post-performance discussion panel at 4.40 p.m.

Samantha Spiro (Merrily We Roll Along and Hello, Dolly! (both Olivier Award Winner Best Actress in a Musical), Sex Education, One Life) stars with a live score performed by acclaimed cellist Gemma Rosefield, Design: Carly Brownbridge, Projected Photography: Judy Goldhill, Lighting: Matt Eagland and Casting Director: Amy Ball.

This production is generously supported by: The Kobler Trust , The Polonsky Foundation & The John S Cohen Foundation. It is presented by Nick of Time Productions Ltd in association with The Marylebone Theatre.

A version of this play was previewed at Jewish Book Week in 2023.