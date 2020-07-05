Sam Mendes Creates Emergency Fund For Theatre Artists Affected By the Health Crisis

Film and theatre director Sam Mendes has established an emergency fund for theatre artists affected by the health crisis, The Guardian reports.

This announcement comes after the UK government announced a £1.57B rescue package, which mostly focuses on protecting arts organizations and institutions. However, The Theatre Artists fund is focused more on freelance workers, and individual artists who are in need.

"We have created a fund to which the most vulnerable freelance theatre practitioners can now apply," said Mendes. "It is specifically designed for theatre workers who find themselves at breaking point, for those unable to put food on the table or to pay bills, or for those considering leaving the profession altogether." Mendes said that the fund "is not for buildings, or regular staff, but for freelance artists who actually make the shows that the public pay to see."

The Theatre Artists Fund, which will provide one-off grants of £1,000 per applicant. was created thanks to an initial £500,000 donation from Netflix. It has been set up with The Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre

Mendes is calling on other companies, industry figures and charitable trusts to contribute.

