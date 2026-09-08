Sadler's Wells Reveals October Dance Season With Ballet Black, DEEPFAKE, and More

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At Sadler's Wells East, award-winning directors and choreographers Jess & Morgs will present their very first work as a company with the world premiere of DEEPFAKE (Thursday 1 – Saturday 3 October). Presented with Dance Umbrella, 2026 Venice Biennale Silver Lion recipient Mamela Nyamza explores the dual meaning of the 'herd', with THE HERD/LESS (Thursday 8 – Saturday 10 October). Alleyne Dance presents Far From Home, exploring immigration, using the award-winning company's dynamic movement and featuring an intergenerational community cast (Thursday 15 – Saturday 17 October).

Olivier Award-winner Dickson Mbi will return with a new piece inspired by his Cameroonian heritage, TELLUS features an original live score by Mbi himself (Wednesday 21 – Saturday 24 October). West Midlands based dance-circus company Motionhouse performs new production Hidden, at the cutting edge of live performance and digital integration (Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 October).

At Sadler's Wells Theatre, Sadler's Wells International Associate Company Acosta Danza brings a new double bill blending the Baroque period with Cuban dance including a world premiere by Andonis Foniadakis (Wednesday 7 – Saturday 10 October). Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black celebrates its 25th anniversary season with a double bill featuring the Olivier Award-winning Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November and a UK premiere from Alvin Ailey alumnus Hope Boykin (Wednesday 14 – Saturday 17 October).

Marking its third season at Sadler's Wells Theatre, the resurgent London City Ballet presents Firebird - A Double Bill (Thursday 22 – Saturday 24 October). A beloved classic returns, with Birmingham Royal Ballet's revival of Peter Wright and Galina Samsova's seminal Swan Lake, accompanied by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia (Wednesday 28 – Saturday 31 October).

At the Peacock Theatre, Stories – The Tap Dance Sensation returns to kick off a new UK tour after a sold-out run in London at the end of 2024, bringing together urban jazz, tap and percussion (Wednesday 14 – Saturday 31 October).

Submissions are now open until 22 November for The Future Remembers commissions, the final selected films will receive their premiere screenings at Dance Digital, a weekend festival that celebrates dance in digital formats taking place in November 2027. General submissions are also now open for the Dance Digital festival, these can be made via FilmFreeway by Sunday 10 January 2027.

Currently on Digital Stage

Sadler's Wells' Associate Artist, Jules Cunningham, presents SLANT, performed to 'Drones', an experimental piece from Nico Muhly's repertoire played live by the Britten Sinfonia.

Available to watch for free here: https://www.sadlerswells.com/digital-stage/digital-stage-slant-jules-cunningham/

Dance Digital presents ROUTE, following a winding journey through the streets of Salvador, Brazil, where the everyday gives way to the surreal. The film won Best Film by Young Artists (21 and under) at Dance Digital, Sadler's Wells' dance film festival. Dance Digital Presents is a curated selection of films from the festival available for free, released for a time-limited period on Digital Stage.

Available to watch for free here: https://www.sadlerswells.com/digital-stage/dance-digital-route/

Ebony Scrooge by ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, which premiered at Sadler's Wells East in 2025, will be available to stream free on demand exclusively for schools, youth groups and home educators around the world from Monday 7 September 2026 – Sunday 31 January 2027.

Sign up is available here: Ebony Scrooge - A live performance capture for schools - Sadler's Wells Digital Stage

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