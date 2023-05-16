Sadler's Wells Digital Stage Launches Motion Picture: New Collaborations in Dance and Film

The program launches on 8 June.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 2 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 3 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

Sadler's Wells Digital Stage presents a new series of short films pairing top choreographers and filmmakers, launching on Thursday 8 June.

Motion Picture: New Collaborations in Dance and Film opens with Olivier Award-winning Botis Seva and Brazilian director Douglas Bernardt's Inside the Blind Iris; and Air de Temps by two-time NYDC Guest Artistic Director Alesandra Seutin and Ben Williams.

Inside the Blind Iris uses body language, light, camera work and graphic design to tell a story of oppression and the absence of belonging. The dancers evoke spirits haunting the main character in his journey of self-discovery.

Botis Seva's distinct language of hip hop, physical theatre and contemporary dance has placed him at the forefront of dance in the UK and internationally. Borrowing techniques from film, text, art and other dance languages, Seva's focus is on making a societal difference and using his own experiences to drive narratives. His production BLKDOG was most recently at Sadler's Wells in autumn 2022.

Raised in his parents' video rental store in Brazil, Douglas Bernardt has worked with artists including Arlo Parks, Nego Bala, Masego, Gregory Porter and Tom Misch. His short film for Baco Exu do Blues received the 2019 Cannes Lions Grand Prix and his experimental short for Nego Bala was awarded at Cannes in 2022 for Entertainment for Music.

Air de Temps is set in the coastal town of Bargny in Senegal. It tells of an urgent need to speak out, to delve into lost dreams and confront demons. The film is a response to the in-process theatre work Air de Temps for the Jant-Bi II company based at École des Sables, Senegal, and artistically led by Alesandra Seutin and Wesley Ruzibiza.

Alesandra Seutin is an award-winning multidisciplinary performance artist and creator, whose focus is on exploring movement as a foundation for theatre, media and site-specific works. The daughter of South African and Belgian parents, Alesandra was born in Zimbabwe and calls herself 'Afropean'. An inspirational leader with a multifaceted career spanning two decades, she has reached a global audience through her work.

Ben Williams' work has been screened at festivals and has included commissions from the BBC. Driven by a desire to capture beautiful aesthetics, he taps into human emotion and stories in his films. He is a regular collaborator with Sadler's Wells, including creating films for National Youth Dance Company and Breakin' Convention.

Motion Picture: New Collaborations in Dance and Film is supported by Van Cleef & Arpels

Inside the Blind Iris and Air de Temps will be available for free on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage from Thursday 8 June. The films are 10 - 15 mins long and are paired with a seven-minute behind-the-scenes film of each.

Premiere film screening: Wednesday 7 June at 7.45 pm, Lilian Baylis Studio.

The screening will include a behind-the-scenes film and a Q&A with some of the artists.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Transforming Leadership – National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Photo
Transforming Leadership – National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Autistic Leaders

A team of learning disabled and autistic creatives from Access All Areas have joined forces with companies around the country to launch a ground-breaking programme that will change the face of cultural leadership in the UK. The programme will be launched on Monday 19 June to coincide with Learning Disability Week.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL At Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL At Royal Court Jerwood Theatre

Laura Checkley, Mary Malone, Amaka Okafor, Felix Scott and Nima Taleghani star in Hope has a Happy Meal, written by Tom Fowler and directed by Royal Court Associate Lucy Morrison. See photos from inside rehearsal!

Cast Set For HER Productions CRAVE At Manchesters 53two Photo
Cast Set For HER Productions' CRAVE At Manchester's 53two

As rehearsals begin in Manchester for Crave, HER Productions today announces the cast taking on the powerful roles ambiguously named by single letters: M, A, C and B. Directed by Oldham Coliseum Artistic Director & Chief Executive Chris Lawson, Crave will run at 53two from 31 May - 4 June.

Stephen Triffitt Brings FRANK SINATRAS SONGS FOR SWINGIN LOVERS to Cadogan Hall Photo
Stephen Triffitt Brings FRANK SINATRA'S SONGS FOR SWINGIN' LOVERS to Cadogan Hall

For one night only, audiences are invited to take a trip back to a golden era and enjoy a special live performance of the iconic Frank Sinatra album, Songs for Swingin' Lovers!, performed by world-leading Frank Sinatra artist, Stephen Triffitt.


More Hot Stories For You

Catherine Shipton Joins Todd Carty In THE MOUSETRAP's 70th Anniversary TourCatherine Shipton Joins Todd Carty In THE MOUSETRAP's 70th Anniversary Tour
Olive Gray and Amy Lennox Will Star in SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios Beginning Next MonthOlive Gray and Amy Lennox Will Star in SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios Beginning Next Month
Full Cast Revealed For the West End Transfer of CRAZY FOR YOUFull Cast Revealed For the West End Transfer of CRAZY FOR YOU
Photos: Meghan and Harry from IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE THE MUSICAL Visit Royal Albert HallPhotos: Meghan and Harry from IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE THE MUSICAL Visit Royal Albert Hall

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You









close sound sound