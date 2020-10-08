STRICTLY COME DANCING Announces New Tours For 2021 and 2022

Three tours are currently planned!

Strictly Come Dancing fans are in for a FAB-U-LOUS treat once live entertainment venues re-open, as over the next 18 months there will be not one, not two, but THREE incredible live Strictly shows touring the UK to keep the country dancing.

2022 will see the return of the magnificent Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour. Kicking off in Birmingham on 20 January 2022, a host of the celebs and professional dancers from the BBC One TV series will waltz around the country performing 33 shows in some of the UK's biggest arenas in Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham and London. As a result of Covid-19 restrictions - and to keep everyone safe - the 2021 arena tour will not go ahead, but tickets for the 2022 arena tour will be available this year and will go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday 16 October at strictlycomedancinglive.com.

For those with itchy feet who just can't wait until 2022 to see their favourite Strictly stars hit the dance floor, Summer 2021 will see two stunning productions touring the country, featuring an array of magnificent Strictly professional dancers and some very special guests.

Following the huge success of the 2019 tour, Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals will return with another amazing line-up. This month-long tour will open on 7 May at the Brighton Centre and then play London, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham, Oxford, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Salford, Hull, Sheffield, Glasgow, Blackpool and Newcastle, before finishing on 4 June in Edinburgh.

The show will feature a stunning line-up of pro dancers full of glitz and glamour: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima; Professional World Mambo Champion and former Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk, two-time Strictly Come Dancing South Africa finalist Johannes Radebe and Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional dancer Kai Widdrington. Tickets are on sale now from strictlytheprofessionals.com.

2021 will also see a brand-new show from the Strictly Come Dancing family touring the UK - Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance. Featuring the spectacular professional dancers Janette Manrara, Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones, together with two special guest stars who will be announced soon.

Directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife and dance partner Gordana Grandosek, this tour will give each of these incredible performers the opportunity to tell something of what it is to be a dancer via stunning choreography and beautiful storytelling. This tour will open in June next year, with tickets going on sale on Friday 23 October. The tour schedule and Box Office information will be announced very soon.

