STITCHES Comes to the Hope Theatre in February

Performances run Tuesday 20th February – Saturday 9th March 2024.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Writer and performer Jonathan Blakeley, with support from Arts Council England, brings his  brand-new play Stitches to the Hope Theatre in February. Told from the unique perspective of a  teddy bear, this emotive and wistful play examines how a relationship changes the older we  become, and the fight for significance. As we grow and thus become more aware of the world  around us and our place in it, the need for things we cherished as a child fade away, only to be  replaced by things we consider far more important. But no matter what we do or how we treat  them, our childhood best friends are always there for us, especially when we need them most. 

The teddy bear has always been there for Chloe, ever since he was purchased by her  grandmother, adorned with a red bow, and lovingly placed in her crib. As Chloe experiences life  – from her first day at nursery, to sleepovers with friends, first boyfriend, even to university – the teddy bear is there, protecting and comforting. Stitches explores the love we have for one  another being tested over the course of time. Though we may feel alone in the challenges we  face, the ones who truly love us will always be there until the very end, no matter how small  they are.

Stitches is proud to be in conjunction with Alzheimer’s Society and the University of Stirling  DSDC (Dementia Services Development Centre). As research has shown how successful the role  of art can be in helping link memories, Jonathan Blakeley will be running storytelling workshops  with the society to see if there are other ways that art can unlock memories and moments  within themselves. Stitches is written by Jonathan Blakeley (Bard in the Yard, Will & Co; The  Mousetrap, St Martin’s Lane Theatre; King Lear, National Theatre; The Exorcist UK Tour; Much  Ado About Nothing/The Importance of Being Earnest, Immersion Theatre) who also performs in  it. 

Director Samantha Pears comments, What first drew me to collaborate on Stitches was the fact  that it is a poignant exploration of the human experience and the universal quest for friendship  and connection. I was then excited at the prospect of having only one actor on stage and  combining their work with the use of multimedia to amplify the themes of the piece. I think it is  extremely relevant to today’s society because it highlights the importance of keeping loved ones  near, the prevalence of loneliness and how important support networks are. I believe stories of  this nature aren’t told enough in theatre and I am really proud to be bringing this to the stage. 

 




