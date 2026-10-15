STARLIGHT EXPRESS Sets Cinema Release Date; Watch a New Trailer

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Andrew Lloyd Webber'S STARLIGHT EXPRESS - LIVE ON STAGE will come to cinemas internationally including the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and Canada on 26 November 2026 for a limited time only.

Tickets are on sale from today, 15 October, and can be purchased from www.starlightexpressincinemas.com. Watch the trailer below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber</a>'s Starlight Express - Live on Stage (Official Trailer) | Starlight Express" width="356">

From Andrew Lloyd Webber, the man behind some of musical theatre's most iconic works, Andrew Lloyd Webber'S STARLIGHT EXPRESS - LIVE ON STAGE is a high-￼octane filmed theatrical event, fully immersing audiences of all ages inside a world of speed, song and storytelling. Filmed during the musical's triumphant 2024 revival, which was produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, this worldwide phenomenon invites audiences everywhere to cheer Rusty the Steam Train on to victory.

As a child's train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the Steam Train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the Starlight Express. A one-of-a-kind stage performance known for its unique blend of exhilarating visuals, jaw dropping stunts, unforgettable songs and bring-the-house-down vocals, STARLIGHT EXPRESS is an electrifying experience for all ages.

Seen by over 30 million people across the world, STARLIGHT EXPRESS features some of musical theatre's most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

The stage show is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, The Little Big Things), set design by Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), costume design by Gabriella Slade (Six), lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, wig design by Campbell Young, make-up design by Jackie Saundercock and casting by Pearson Casting. New orchestrations by Matthew Brind with Andrew Lloyd Webber, musical direction by Denise Crowley and musical supervision by Matthew Brind and David Wilson. With incredible choreography by Ashley Nottingham, the revival also saw the return of Arlene Phillips as creative dramaturg. The stage production was filmed in London by director, Brett Sullivan (Hadestown), of Steam Motion and Sound.

Starring Jeevan Braich as Rusty, Jade Marvin as Momma McCoy, Olivia Ringrose as Greaseball, Asher Forth as Electra, Sophie Naglik as Pearl, Georgia Pemberton as Dinah and Jaydon Vijn as Hydra

The cast also includes, Amber Weston, Amiyah Goodall, Ashley Rowe, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Charles Butcher, Charlie Russell, Christopher Azzopardi, Cletus Chan, Dante Hutchinson, Dieuwke Tonissen, Evan Taylor-Benyacar, Hannah Kiss, Hattie Leddington Wright, Isaac Edwards, Iwan James, Jake Mickleburgh, Jamie Addison, Jamie Cruttenden, Jessie Angell, Kelly Downing, Lara Vina Uzcatia, Lewis Kidd, Lucy Glover, Maddy Erzan-Essien, Mila Isaacs, Nicky Wong Rush, Nicole Louise-Lewis, Ollie Augustin, RED, Sam Gallacher, Scott Hayward, Sheridan, Tamara Verhoven Clyde and Temi Olawole.

Andrew Lloyd Webber'S STARLIGHT EXPRESS - LIVE ON STAGE releases in cinemas internationally including the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and Canada cinemas on 26 November for a limited time only.

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