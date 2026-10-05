SPITFIRE GIRLS Will Open UK Tour in January 2027

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Following two UK tours, Spitfire Girls will return in January 2027 for a new UK tour - and will make its London debut at Park Theatre.

Written by Katherine Senior and inspired by the true stories of the women of the Air Transport Auxiliary, the production features a blend of humour, emotion and untold wartime history.

Spitfire Girls will open at Lighthouse Poole on Friday 15 January before heading to Chichester Festival Theatre where it will play a sold-out run at the Minerva Theatre from Tuesday 19 to Saturday 23 January. Spitfire Girls will then have its London premiere at Park Theatre, opening on Wednesday 27 January – with a press night on 28 January - and playing through to Saturday 27 February.

Developed with support from The National Theatre's Generate programme, Spitfire Girls celebrates the courage, skill and determination of the pioneering women who helped keep Britain flying during the Second World War while telling a deeply human story of friendship, family and hope.

The cast of five are Hannah Morrison ‘Dotty’ and Katherine Senior (‘Bett’), Kirsty Cox (‘Joy/C.O.’), Paul Brown ‘Tom/Jimmy’ and Daniel Copeland (‘Dad/Frank’).

Decades after answering the call, two women separated by the war meet again as the rain hammers down on the windows of The Spitfire pub. As we hear their story, we’re transported back to a time when female pioneers defied expectations and soared through the skies.

The production, presented by Tilted Wig, first opened at MAST Mayflower Southampton in March 2025, marking the 80th Anniversary year of the end of World War II. The Spitfire Girls team is proud to be working with the Royal British Legion. The playtext of Spitfire Girls was published by Concord Theatricals for their Samuel French Imprint in March 2025.

Recommended age 10+. The production has design by Sarah Beaton, lighting by Peter Small and original music composed by Eamonn O’Dwyer, with movement direction by Stephen Moynihan.

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