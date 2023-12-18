Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live in Concert Comes to London Royal Festival Hall

The performance is on Saturday 24th February at 3pm.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live in Concert Comes to London Royal Festival Hall

Following on from a sold out UK tour earlier this year, the Academy Award winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is set to be performed Live in Concert at a special matinee performance in February 2024 at London's Royal Festival Hall.

This masterpiece of film animation will be shown on a huge HD screen and will be accompanied by a unique fusion of live orchestra, turntables and percussion playing the music from the score and soundtrack.

Having premiered at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York in March, the show toured the UK earlier this year, including a sold out show at the Eventim Apollo.

The one-of-a-kind show is ground-breaking in replication of the film's score and soundtrack, fusing elements of orchestral with turntables and live DJ, and electronics for a rare and bold live experience.

A Sony Pictures Animation film, directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman and written by Phil Lord and Rothman, the movie introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

The music score for the box office hit was composed by Academy Award nominee, multiple Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys and Steve Jobs.

The hip-hop based film score contains original music, showcasing elements of heroism and resilience, all complemented by song contributions from industry greats Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favourite scores I've ever written. Utilising a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things, it is so technically complex I never thought we'd ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live concert, but somehow, we have”, said Pemberton on the project.


