SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Will Be Revived in London Next Year

Performances run Tuesday 6th February – Sunday 3rd March 2024 at Upstairs at the Gatehouse.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 2 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 3 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 4 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Will Be Revived in London Next Year

First performed on Off-Broadway in 1995, and premiering in the UK in 2001, the cult favourite song cycle Songs for a New World is coming back to London for a limited run at Upstairs at the Gatehouse in February. Written and composed by Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Bridges of Madison County), the raw and magnificent show features musical theatre fan favourites including ‘I’m Not Afraid of Anything’, 'Stars and the Moon' and ‘King of the World’. Stunning vocals combined with beautifully written lyrics and a moving score create this visceral, raw production that takes audiences on a journey, teetering on the edge of one moment that can shape the rest of your life. Each sensational song captures a different moment, all strung together to creatively explore the human condition from vastly different New World perspectives.

With connection at its core, this hit musical tells the stories of different characters from a variety of settings, ranging from a 15th century ship to a modern-day high-rise in Manhattan. Spanning centuries, countries, and classes, the show addresses the universal experiences of happiness and fulfilment; ambition and drive; love and loyalty. A cast of four creates a vocal powerhouse using a variety of music genres, including pop, jazz, and gospel. Songs for a New World is brought to the stage by director Kai Wright and musical director Liam Holmes, with sound design by Glenn Oxenbury and lighting design by Jason Fenn.

Kai Wright comments, Having made my professional directorial debut with this production in Southend last year, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to give this beautiful show a further life at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, as part of what is sure to be an exciting and innovative new era for the venue under the artistic direction of Annlouise and Isaac. The themes of life, love and existential turmoil continue to resonate twenty-eight years after its original off-Broadway outing, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to explore this collection of stories, masterfully scored by the irrefutably brilliant Jason Robert Brown, within the context of the 2020s.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Extends Into 2024 Photo
SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Extends Into 2024

'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical' has extended its run at the prestigious Cambridge Theatre in the West End into 2024 starting on 22nd January. Learn more about the show here!

2
The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and San Francisco Ballet Celebrate #WorldBalletDay Photo
The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and San Francisco Ballet Celebrate #WorldBalletDay With 60 Companies Around the World

On Wednesday 1 November, The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and San Francisco Ballet celebrate a decade of #WorldBalletDay. They will be joined by over 60 companies from across the globe for a 24-hour celebration of ballet and dance.  Learn more about the upcoming events here!

3
Tickets from £15 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace Photo
Tickets from £15 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace

Tickets from £15 for The Little Big Things

4
Photos: First Look at IOLANTHE at the London Coliseum Photo
Photos: First Look at IOLANTHE at the London Coliseum

Following a series of successful hits which have cemented the English National Opera’s (ENO) place as a major home for Gilbert & Sullivan’s works, Cal McCrystal’s  Iolanthe returns to the London Coliseum for its first revival this October. Check out all new production photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video! Video
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video!
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You