SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS to Release 5,000 Tickets at £25 For Under 30s

Subject to availability, an allocation of Stalls and Dress Circle seats has been made available for all performances between Monday 23 October and Saturday 16 December.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Love Theatre? Hate the Cost? Let BroadwayWorld Show You Where to Find the Latest and Best Photo 1 BroadwayWorld's Guide to the Best Hidden West End Theatre Tickets Deals
Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 2 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 4 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £24
Cast
Photos
Videos
Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

To celebrate the opening earlier this month of Stephen Sondheim'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre, Cameron Mackintosh is making 5,000 tickets available at just £25 each for theatregoers aged 30 or under to have the chance to discover the genius talent of composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. Subject to availability, an allocation of Stalls and Dress Circle seats has been made available for all performances between Monday 23 October 2023 and Saturday 16 December 2023.

For tickets please visit Click Here

  

Cameron Mackintosh said today “One of the many joys I've experienced during the opening performances of OLD FRIENDS is to witness night-after-night the reaction of younger audiences, many of whom I believe are hearing Stephen Sondheim's dazzling music and lyrics for the very first time. Steve made a provision under his will for the establishment of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation, of which I am a trustee, to support playwrights, theatre composers and lyricists in early stages of their career. He was passionate about supporting the new generation of theatre writers and I therefore want younger theatregoers to be able to experience Stephen's genius in this Great Big Broadway Show from great seats at an accessible price.”

The cast of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends is led by Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. They are joined by Christine Allado, Clare Burt, Janie Dee, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré. The company also includes Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey and Monique Young, completing a cast that is truly the best of the West End and Broadway.

Celebrating the life and work of the great Stephen Sondheim, last year's Gala performance of Old Friends won the Best Theatre Event at the 2023 WhatsOnStage Awards. It sold out within a couple of hours last year leaving thousands of disappointed fans unable to get tickets. Now by popular demand, audiences will have another chance to see the never to be forgotten and one of the most talked about theatrical events of the year.

Devised and Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends has Direction and Musical staging by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, with choreography by Stephen Mear, conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.





2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Listen to Lea Salonga Sing Everythings Coming Up Roses in OLD FRIENDS Photo
Listen to Lea Salonga Sing 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' in OLD FRIENDS

Lea Salonga recently visited 'The Michael Ball Show' to chat about her new role in Old Friends. Listen to the interview and check out her performance of Gypsy's 'Everything's Coming Up Roses'.

2
Photos: STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS Company Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Company Takes Opening Night Bows

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends officially opened last night at the Gielgud Theatre, where it is playing until 6 January 2024. Check out photos of the company taking their opening night bows here!

3
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night for STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

The stars were out in force to celebrate the opening night of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre. Check out the photos below!

4
Review Roundup: Lea Salonga and Bernadette Peters Open STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS in Lo Photo
Review Roundup: Lea Salonga and Bernadette Peters Open STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS in London

Following the unforgettable all-star gala performance to celebrate the life and work of the great Stephen Sondheim at the theatre named after him in May 2022, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, will play until 6 January 2024 at the Gielgud Theatre with many of that Gala cast.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track Video
The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
CHICAGO

Recommended For You