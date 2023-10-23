SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS to Release 5,000 Tickets at £25 For Under 30s

To celebrate the opening earlier this month of Stephen Sondheim'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre, Cameron Mackintosh is making 5,000 tickets available at just £25 each for theatregoers aged 30 or under to have the chance to discover the genius talent of composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. Subject to availability, an allocation of Stalls and Dress Circle seats has been made available for all performances between Monday 23 October 2023 and Saturday 16 December 2023.

For tickets please visit Click Here

Cameron Mackintosh said today “One of the many joys I've experienced during the opening performances of OLD FRIENDS is to witness night-after-night the reaction of younger audiences, many of whom I believe are hearing Stephen Sondheim's dazzling music and lyrics for the very first time. Steve made a provision under his will for the establishment of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation, of which I am a trustee, to support playwrights, theatre composers and lyricists in early stages of their career. He was passionate about supporting the new generation of theatre writers and I therefore want younger theatregoers to be able to experience Stephen's genius in this Great Big Broadway Show from great seats at an accessible price.”

The cast of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends is led by Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. They are joined by Christine Allado, Clare Burt, Janie Dee, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré. The company also includes Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey and Monique Young, completing a cast that is truly the best of the West End and Broadway.

Celebrating the life and work of the great Stephen Sondheim, last year's Gala performance of Old Friends won the Best Theatre Event at the 2023 WhatsOnStage Awards. It sold out within a couple of hours last year leaving thousands of disappointed fans unable to get tickets. Now by popular demand, audiences will have another chance to see the never to be forgotten and one of the most talked about theatrical events of the year.

Devised and Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends has Direction and Musical staging by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, with choreography by Stephen Mear, conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.