The pilot is designed to identify producers and future theatre industry leaders in London who would not be eligible for other categories of SOLT membership.  

By: Nov. 27, 2023

SOLT Launch Search For Next Cohort Of Their Pilot Scheme 'Associate Membership'

Society of London Theatre have announced their plans to search for their next cohort of Associate Members. 

 

The ‘Associate Membership' pilot was launched in March, designed to identify producers and future theatre industry leaders in London who would not be eligible for other categories of SOLT membership.  

 

The first cohort, who will be Associate Members for another year, are Aidan Grounds, Ameena Hamid, Charlotte Holder, Chuchu Nwagu, Fiona Steed and Sarah Jordan Verghese. 

 

SOLT are now beginning the search for up to six more individuals to join the scheme for a period of 2 consecutive years. 

 

SOLT are encouraging applications from groups who have historically been under-represented within their membership over the last 114 years, ensuring that the membership becomes more inclusive and representative of society in its broadest sense and reflects the people of London.

  

The aim of Associate Membership is to support future theatre industry leaders in the early-mid-stages of their careers.  Membership will be free of charge and will offer a range of member benefits to encourage career progression and to provide experience and access to best working practices.  

 

Eleanor Lloyd, independent producer and President of SOLT, commented: 

“At SOLT we have a responsibility to look to the long-term future of the theatre industry and ensure that we welcome the emerging talent who will be that future.  

“This programme is designed to give upcoming professionals, especially those who will diversify our community, the access, guidance and support that SOLT has to offer. After a successful start last year, we're excited to begin the search for our next cohort.” 

 

Aidan Grounds, current associate member, said, “Becoming an Associate Member of SOLT has been transformative at a pivotal point in my career. It has given me the confidence and contacts to set up my own company – the support of a mentor has been invaluable, and becoming an Olivier voter as part of the scheme is an added bonus.” 

 

Ameena Hamid, current associate member, said, “Being part of the SOLT Associate Member program has been truly wonderful. It has opened doors to higher-level industry conversations, providing invaluable insights as I continue to develop my producing career. The warm welcome from the membership and the SOLT team has made this journey even more fulfilling. I'm genuinely excited to continue my membership this year and hopefully beyond.” 

 

Charlotte Holder, current associate member, said, “Becoming a SOLT Associate member has given me an invaluable insight into how SOLT champions, supports and sustains our industry. Being able to connect with the other members has allowed me to grow in ambition and confidence, giving me access to new rooms that previously felt out of reach, something that I know has inspired me and will impact my practice long after my associateship ends.”  

 

Fiona Steed, current associate member, said, “Becoming an Associate Member has been a career affirming moment for me – knowing that I have SOLT's support/guidance in everything I do across the duration of the membership has been a real confidence boost. I have already made great use of the brilliant training opportunities, readily available employment advice and new industry connections. I can't wait to see what the next 18 months holds.” 

 

Sarah Jordan Verghese, current associate member, said, “Being a SOLT member felt untenable to me, especially financially, so being an associate member has made this an accessible venture for me. The networks and resources that the membership provides isn't support I can find anywhere else, so it has been extremely useful for my learning and development.” 

