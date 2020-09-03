SLEEPLESS, A MUSICAL ROMANCE Reduces Seating Capacity, Increases Ventilation and More for Performances

SLEEPLESS, A Musical Romance, began socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 25 August.

Yahoo has reported on the various changes Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre has made to allow for performances of SLEEPLESS, A Musical Romance, including increased ventilation, a one way system, hand-sanitizing stations, and contactless payments at the bar.

Read the full story HERE!

Seating capacity at the theatre has been reduced from 1,300 down to 400, and ensured that audience members abide by social distancing rules by putting big crosses on seats to keep parties separated.

Kimberley Walsh and Jay McGuiness star as Annie and Sam respectively, with Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky and Jake Sharp as Rob. SLEEPLESS is directed by Morgan Young and produced by Michael Rose, Encore Theatre Productions Ltd, David Shor and Marc Toberoff.

The cast members do not socially distance on stage, and Walsh explains:

"We're all tested every day, so we know we're in a safe environment...We don't have to socially distance but we still go to extreme lengths to put masks on, just because we're literally adding every layer of protection that we can."

Audience members are required to wear masks throughout the performance.

Check out the full story HERE!

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You